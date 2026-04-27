Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Remote Gem With Stunning Views, Camping, And Picnicking
If you're looking to visit underrated landscapes in the Keystone State, you can find many in the heavily forested region of North-Central Pennsylvania, known as the Pennsylvania Wilds. It's 2 million acres of lush, rural land filled with nature sights, cute towns, and scenic byways. This is also where you'll find Pennsylvania's own "Grand Canyon," the 45-mile-long Pine Creek Gorge, and the two oft-overlooked state parks tucked on either side of its rims. Lying alongside the eastern edge is the Leonard Harrison State Park. It has more comfort facilities, such as modern restrooms and a visitor's center. However, the more rustic 368-acre Colton Point State Park, at the western end of the gorge, is a better choice for nature lovers wanting to enjoy Pennsylvania's landscape in its raw form.
Noting this distinction between the two, one visitor writes on Google Reviews, "The Colton point side of the gorge is far less developed than the Leonard Harrison side, but I believe that just adds to its beauty. The rugged trails and overlooks make you feel like you've found a forgotten corner of the state!" The park and much of its infrastructure — including the picnic pavilions atop the gorge offering scenic views — were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The park opened in 1936; since then, travelers have hiked its trails, admired its scenery from various overlooks, pitched tents, and spotted birds in their natural habitat. If you're planning to visit, consider a trip in the fall, beginning in October, when the thick woods of oaks, maples, and hickories transform into a varied fall palette, bringing additional color to these lush forests.
Experience the hikes and picnic areas of Colton Point State Park
When there are valleys, waterfalls, and commanding overlooks at your disposal, the best thing to do is to strap on your hiking boots (check out this hiking community tip before buying shoes) and embrace the great outdoors on foot. For starters, you can descend to the canyon floor and fish in Pine Creek by following the out-and-back Turkey Path. The moderate route totals 2.8 miles, and you come across four waterfalls, wooden staircases, and switchbacks on this particularly steep path. "Great hike, harder up than down. Very well defined path. Beautiful view at the top and great river view at the bottom. Huge waterfalls," writes one hiker on Google.
An easier trail is the looped Colton Point Canyon Rim Trail. It's mostly a flat 1.4-mile path with a few creek crossings and tree roots. However, don't correlate its ease with average scenery. Four lookout points dot the path for stop-you-in-your-tracks expansive valley views all the way to Leonard Harrison Park. Keep your cameras and binoculars ready for this place, whilst also zooming in for bald eagles, warblers, ravens, and other woodland birds dotting the skies. Toilets on the trailhead and water spigots add to the convenience of this route, and your dog can join in on the fun as well.
The refuge's five Civilian Conservation Corps-built picnic pavilions are also accessible via this trail. Park-goers are encouraged to grab their picnic supplies and plan some time in these reservable covered shelters. Three of these sites also have fireplaces, and bookings can be made up to 11 months in advance with rates starting from $15 per day. However, any site unreserved when you arrive doesn't require a fee to use.
Stay the night and plan your trip in this pristine corner of Pennsylvania
If you want to hunker down for the night, there are 19 primitive campsites to enjoy. All of these sites are non-reservable and tent-only, available to guests on a first-come, first-serve basis. Don't expect anything fancy — this is a completely rugged nature experience with only basic amenities available, such as non-flush restrooms and potable water. Each site does have a picnic table and a fire ring for cozy campfire conversations. Those coming in larger parties can go for group campsites instead, which are reservable in advance. Nightly fees are around $20.
Those who need some creature comforts and still want to experience these landscapes also have an option: Wellsboro, named "a top small town in the northeast." Here, you can find some elevated lodgings and hotels about 20 minutes from Colton Point State Park. Meanwhile, major cities Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sit around four hours' drive away. One thing to note: campgrounds at Colton Point State Park are only open from May to October. However, the free-to-enter refuge is open every day for exploration from sunrise to sunset.