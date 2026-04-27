Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Remote Gem With Stunning Views, Camping, And Picnicking

When there are valleys, waterfalls, and commanding overlooks at your disposal, the best thing to do is to strap on your hiking boots (check out this hiking community tip before buying shoes) and embrace the great outdoors on foot. For starters, you can descend to the canyon floor and fish in Pine Creek by following the out-and-back Turkey Path. The moderate route totals 2.8 miles, and you come across four waterfalls, wooden staircases, and switchbacks on this particularly steep path. "Great hike, harder up than down. Very well defined path. Beautiful view at the top and great river view at the bottom. Huge waterfalls," writes one hiker on Google.

An easier trail is the looped Colton Point Canyon Rim Trail. It's mostly a flat 1.4-mile path with a few creek crossings and tree roots. However, don't correlate its ease with average scenery. Four lookout points dot the path for stop-you-in-your-tracks expansive valley views all the way to Leonard Harrison Park. Keep your cameras and binoculars ready for this place, whilst also zooming in for bald eagles, warblers, ravens, and other woodland birds dotting the skies. Toilets on the trailhead and water spigots add to the convenience of this route, and your dog can join in on the fun as well.

The refuge's five Civilian Conservation Corps-built picnic pavilions are also accessible via this trail. Park-goers are encouraged to grab their picnic supplies and plan some time in these reservable covered shelters. Three of these sites also have fireplaces, and bookings can be made up to 11 months in advance with rates starting from $15 per day. However, any site unreserved when you arrive doesn't require a fee to use.