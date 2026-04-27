Between Austin And San Antonio Is A Texas State Park With Golf, Fishing, And Hiking

Lockhart, Texas, calls itself "The Barbecue Capital of Texas," and with good reason. Situated 33 miles from the state capital of Austin and 71 miles from historic San Antonio, many visitors flock to this Central Texas town to experience its historic barbecue chains and dine on brisket and sausage. While barbecue is the star of the show in Lockhart, just southwest of town sits an underrated state park with hiking trails, tranquil fishing spots, and a lot of history, Lockhart State Park. At 453 acres, the park is a lush, green, wooded expanse that is packed with amenities, and it has been a favorite of locals for over 80 years.

The park came to fruition in 1934, when the state government bought the land from Henry Masur to transform it into a recreation destination for Lockhart's residents. The park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), and the land was leased to a country club, before being repurposed into a state park in 1948. Many of the park's facilities built by the CCC serve as a reminder of their legacy, such as the Recreation Hall near the golf course and the stone water tower. In 2026, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Division expanded the park by 188 acres to the southeast and northeast. Its additions include portions of both the Texas Blackland Prairie and the Clear Fork of Plum Creek. This expansion nearly doubled the size of the park, potentially unlocking new natural experiences for visitors, such as hiking and biking trails, camping, and more.