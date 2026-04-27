Between Austin And San Antonio Is A Texas State Park With Golf, Fishing, And Hiking
Lockhart, Texas, calls itself "The Barbecue Capital of Texas," and with good reason. Situated 33 miles from the state capital of Austin and 71 miles from historic San Antonio, many visitors flock to this Central Texas town to experience its historic barbecue chains and dine on brisket and sausage. While barbecue is the star of the show in Lockhart, just southwest of town sits an underrated state park with hiking trails, tranquil fishing spots, and a lot of history, Lockhart State Park. At 453 acres, the park is a lush, green, wooded expanse that is packed with amenities, and it has been a favorite of locals for over 80 years.
The park came to fruition in 1934, when the state government bought the land from Henry Masur to transform it into a recreation destination for Lockhart's residents. The park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), and the land was leased to a country club, before being repurposed into a state park in 1948. Many of the park's facilities built by the CCC serve as a reminder of their legacy, such as the Recreation Hall near the golf course and the stone water tower. In 2026, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Division expanded the park by 188 acres to the southeast and northeast. Its additions include portions of both the Texas Blackland Prairie and the Clear Fork of Plum Creek. This expansion nearly doubled the size of the park, potentially unlocking new natural experiences for visitors, such as hiking and biking trails, camping, and more.
Lockhart's trails are filled with nature and history
With 11 trails covering only 4 miles of parkland, there isn't a path within the park that exceeds a mile. However, what these hikes lack in miles, they make up for with scenery and historical points of interest. Take the Clear Fork Trail for example — a 0.4 mile walk that will give you a beautiful view of Clear Fork Creek. In addition to the creek, the trail will also send you past a few of the biggest trees standing within the park, as well as the historic stone check dams that were constructed by the CCC. The dams, which were hand-carved structures, were made to control the flow of the creek and are a major feature of the park's fishing environment.
For a hike that's a bit more than a leisurely stroll, the Persimmon Trail is a trek alongside the park's rugged hillside that offers shade from persimmon trees, which cover the hillside and are native to Central Texas. Of course, no one can come to Lockhart State Park and not take a stroll on the CCC Trail, a moderate hike that offers a hilltop view of the overlooked foodie town of Lockhart below. You'll start this trail at the back patio of the Recreation Hall and follow the path to the CCC concrete steps that will lead you to the park's golf course. No matter which trail you choose, however, you're bound to see many of the park's historic landmarks, from the Old #1 Tee Box, which was once the highest in the state, to the Latrine Ruins near an abandoned picnic area.
Lockhart State Park has fishing and a one-of-a-kind golf course
While most visitors come to Lockhart State Park to disconnect from the urban life of Austin and San Antonio and reconnect with nature, others come to partake in an activity that is not available on the grounds of any other Texas state park: a round of golf. A unique feature within the park, the historic golf course is steeped in New Deal history, as it was mostly built by the Works Progress Administration. The grounds are well-kept, with Par signs held up by wooden signposts, letting you know that this isn't a modern golf course. When you go golfing here, you're swinging on historic grounds.
Of course, this is Central Texas, and in the summer months, the scorching sun can make playing a round of golf challenging. For an activity that offers something slightly cooler during the region's hot summers, swap out the golf club for a fishing pole and head to the banks of Clear Fork Creek. Thanks to the stone check dams constructed by the CCC, the stream is the ideal place for anglers to catch sunfish, bass, and catfish under the cool, shaded canopy. You don't even need a fishing license to fish within the park. All-in-all, Lockart State Park is just more proof that the landscape of Central Texas is full of hidden gems that are waiting to be explored.
Want to visit another park nearby? Drive 35 minutes to Palmetto State Park in Gonzales, which Redditors rank as one of Texas' best state parks.