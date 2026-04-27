Indiana's Evolving Green Space On The Ohio River Is One Of The Best US City Parks In 2026 So Far

Although there are many reasons to visit a particular city, such as its food scene, iconic landmarks, or cultural attractions, there's another, less obvious reason to visit certain destinations: green spaces. In the modern era, urban parks have become tourist attractions in their own right, thanks to their gorgeous scenery, convenient locales, and unique biodiversity. If you happen to find yourself in Clarksville, the vibrant Indiana town near Louisville, you'll want to stroll on over to Origin Park.

First off, this park was ranked as the fourth-best city park on USA Today's 10 Best Public Spaces list. But part of what makes Origin such a worthwhile destination is what it used to be and what it's in the process of becoming. The park's transformation is far from complete, but what has been done so far is impressive, considering the site used to be a literal dumping ground and flood plain, making it all but worthless in the eyes of developers.

So, while Origin Park isn't one of our five best urban parks in the United States (yet), it's a great place to spend the day next to the Ohio River. Plus, with so much development on the way, you can check out the park before it really becomes a major tourist attraction.