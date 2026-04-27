Indiana's Evolving Green Space On The Ohio River Is One Of The Best US City Parks In 2026 So Far
Although there are many reasons to visit a particular city, such as its food scene, iconic landmarks, or cultural attractions, there's another, less obvious reason to visit certain destinations: green spaces. In the modern era, urban parks have become tourist attractions in their own right, thanks to their gorgeous scenery, convenient locales, and unique biodiversity. If you happen to find yourself in Clarksville, the vibrant Indiana town near Louisville, you'll want to stroll on over to Origin Park.
First off, this park was ranked as the fourth-best city park on USA Today's 10 Best Public Spaces list. But part of what makes Origin such a worthwhile destination is what it used to be and what it's in the process of becoming. The park's transformation is far from complete, but what has been done so far is impressive, considering the site used to be a literal dumping ground and flood plain, making it all but worthless in the eyes of developers.
So, while Origin Park isn't one of our five best urban parks in the United States (yet), it's a great place to spend the day next to the Ohio River. Plus, with so much development on the way, you can check out the park before it really becomes a major tourist attraction.
The past and future of Origin Park in Clarksville
If you were to visit Origin Park as recently as 10 years ago, it wouldn't have looked like much. From around the 1960s to 2017, the site was often used as a junkyard and dumping ground. Plus, being so close to the Ohio River meant flooding was relatively frequent, making the area unsuitable for development. Before that, though, in the early 1900s, the land was used for agriculture, and later, between 1930 and 1950, gambling halls occupied the banks of Silver Creek, which sits on the park's western side.
But where most people saw a rundown, useless plot of land, the River Heritage Conservancy saw potential. In 2016, the RHC met to discuss the site's potential future. Over the years, the group has secured grants, drafted comprehensive mission statements, helped clean and restore much of the park's green spaces, and established multiple trailheads. Currently, the park encompasses over 340 acres, including Silver Creek, Mill Creek, and multiple ponds.
While Origin's present state is impressive enough, its future development will really help put it on the map. First, there will be the Wildwater Adventure Center, which will feature a recirculating whitewater course, aerial ziplines, and climbing walls. Next, there will be a massive event center to help bring the community together and feature sustainable building materials and designs. Finally, the city wants the park to be accessible year-round, even during flooding. For that, raised walkways and platforms will enable visitors to walk through the wooded areas when the rest of the park is underwater.
Adding Origin Park to your next Indiana vacation
Although Origin Park is in Indiana, it's just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. So, the best way to reach it is to fly into the Louisville International Airport. From there, it's less than 20 minutes to reach the park. While you could stay in Louisville and explore the big city (including its artsiest district and foodie haven, the East Market District), Clarksville is worth visiting in its own right. Plus, it's less crowded and more affordable, especially when booking a hotel. There are multiple options along I-65, which is close enough to the park for easy access.
At the time of this writing, Origin Park is still in development, so many of its more impressive features are not complete. Instead, you can walk along the various trails throughout the park and get a sneak peek at the sites under development. For now, Buttonbush Woods is the best place to enjoy the scenery, thanks to its updated parking area and trailheads, which are perfect for walking or biking.
While the park will have retail spaces and restaurants in the future, you'll have to either bring food with you or venture out to grab a bite. The city of New Albany is next door and has some great modern eateries, such as Agave and Rye, featuring delicious tacos and tequila, or OhChae, a Korean Fusion spot with an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google.