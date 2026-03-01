America's 5 Best Urban Parks To Visit For A Downtown Escape Into Nature, According To Reviews

For the most part, the parks we added to this list are world-famous, such as Central Park in New York and Millennium Park in Chicago. However, we were pleasantly surprised when we discovered that one park actually ranked higher than all the others. At the time of this writing, Falls Park on the Reedy has a 4.9-star rating and over 20,000 reviews, making it an easy choice for our number one pick. It's also such a popular place that it's often referred to as the "heart of downtown Greenville," thanks to its spectacular waterfalls and trails.

Although the waterfalls, which are the highlight of the park, were always there, they used to be obscured by the Camperdown Bridge. Once that bridge was torn down in 2002, work began on transforming the space into a revitalized nature hub. The old bridge was replaced by the pedestrian-only Liberty Bridge, and the park opened in 2004, making this one of the younger sites on this list.

Reading through the reviews, it's clear that the waterfalls help elevate this park to its near-perfect rating status. Many visitors comment that it's so impressive to see a natural waterfall in the middle of a big city. The skyscrapers behind the water create a unique and stunning backdrop that's nearly impossible to find anywhere else. Others comment that the park is "family-friendly" and accessible for visitors of all ages, and it's easy to spend hours relaxing by the river. But, if you need something to do, the park hosts events throughout the year, and there's the Grand Bohemian Lodge and two restaurants if you want to grab a bite to eat.