A Vibrant Indiana Town Near Louisville Is A Riverfront Gem With A Unique State Park And Family-Friendly Fun
Indiana is nicknamed the "Crossroads of America" not only because it has the best quality roads in the country, but also due to its central location and role as a transportation hub. One of these days, the roads might lead you to Clark County, where you'll end up in a vibrant town on the Ohio River's northern banks. Clarksville is steeped in history, holding the title of being the earliest settlement in the Northwest Territory. Sitting right across Louisville, this riverfront destination is a great choice for weekend getaways with the family. With a unique array of attractions tailored to different interests, each family member can find something to keep themselves busy.
Dating back to 1783, Clarksville first started out as a 1,000-acre settlement, established by Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark. Now comprising 10.04 square miles, the town became the western doorway for settlement expansion along the Ohio River — this is where the Lewis and Clark Expedition kicked off in 1803. Yet, Clarksville's history goes back much further than these events. You can travel back in time — 390 million years, to be exact — to see some of the world's largest exposed Devonian fossil beds. This ancient limestone fossil site is located within Falls of the Ohio State Park, where you can hike, fish, take part in education programs, and go boating. While the state park offers kid-centric recreation, you'll find more family-oriented places outside the park's limits.
Clarksville is situated near Louisville, allowing you to reach the town within 10 minutes. Coming from Indianapolis or Bloomington, a breathtaking student city with outdoor pastimes, takes one hour and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 1.5 hours away. There are plenty of accommodations available in Clarksville, with options like Radisson Hotel, Comfort Inn and Suites Clarksville, and Best Western Green Tree Inn.
Pay a visit to Clarksville's fossil state park
Clarksville is home to a unique state park where you'll come across Devonian fossil beds dating back 390 million years. Falls of the Ohio State Park spans 220 acres, with 212 species of fossil corals found at the site. They're best viewed between August and October when the water recedes. The state park is separated into the upper and lower beds — the upper zone has smaller relics, such as shells, bryozoans, and crinoids. Lucky ones might even encounter crab and lobster fossils or a large snail.
The lower fossil area, on the other hand, is what makes this place so noteworthy. Here, you can set foot on a fossilized coral bed that once made up the ocean floor. As you explore the prehistoric seabed, you'll see more than 100 coral species like stromatoporoid sponges, horn, and colonial corals. You can splash water on the limestone-embedded coral fingers to reveal their forms. Stroll along the 0.3-mile interpretive path to marvel at the preserved remains. Overhead, you might spot blue jays, Carolina wrens, European starlings, song sparrows, and other bird species.
Falls of the Ohio State Park allows for more than just admiring fossilized artifacts. For instance, you can watch a 14-minute movie about the fossil beds at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center. Better yet, tour the gallery, which boasts exhibits on geology, paleontology, archaeology, and so on. There's a kids' corner, too, where the little ones can experiment with arts and crafts and participate in archaeology activities. Not only that, but the state park has a fishing area, where you can reel in striped and white bass, spoonbills, and more. The Lewis and Clark Statue is located within the park, marking where the two met to embark on their expedition.
Enjoy family-friendly activities in Clarksville
There are several activities suited for families in Clarksville, and one place where kids can burn a good amount of energy is Xtremenasium Trampoline and Ninja Park. Offering a safe, high-energy environment for exercise and amusement, this spot is ideal for children who prefer a more active pastime. They can shoot some hoops, overcome ninja obstacle courses, mount the climbing wall, and jump into a pool of foam. A happy parent said, "Parents can easily have just as much fun with their children. Autism friendly here, too!"
Clarksville has some quirky attractions, like the Rosie the Riveter Statue. Erected in Ashland Park, this landmark pays homage to Rose Will Monroe, the woman behind the WWII poster. The statue features Rosie the Riveter in her signature pose, showing her arm muscles. At the bottom of her foot is a plaque with key facts about her. As for the million-dollar question, "Why install her statue in Clarksville?" The answer is Monroe chose this town as her forever home after WWII. After snapping a photo, enjoy a waterfront picnic in the park, which is equipped with a playground.
Another fun fact about Clarksville is that you can view one of the largest single-facing clocks in the world here. Make your way to the former prison building to see the Colgate Clock. With a diameter of 40 feet, the clock was placed on the structure in 1924; each hand weighs in at over 500 pounds. From there, head to the 20-acre Colgate Park to play basketball, tennis, or simply let the kids run around the playground. Visit in the summertime, and you can splash around the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center. You can also explore more nearby destinations, like the city of Salem, with scenic trails and quaint shops.