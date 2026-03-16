A Vibrant Indiana Town Near Louisville Is A Riverfront Gem With A Unique State Park And Family-Friendly Fun

Indiana is nicknamed the "Crossroads of America" not only because it has the best quality roads in the country, but also due to its central location and role as a transportation hub. One of these days, the roads might lead you to Clark County, where you'll end up in a vibrant town on the Ohio River's northern banks. Clarksville is steeped in history, holding the title of being the earliest settlement in the Northwest Territory. Sitting right across Louisville, this riverfront destination is a great choice for weekend getaways with the family. With a unique array of attractions tailored to different interests, each family member can find something to keep themselves busy.

Dating back to 1783, Clarksville first started out as a 1,000-acre settlement, established by Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark. Now comprising 10.04 square miles, the town became the western doorway for settlement expansion along the Ohio River — this is where the Lewis and Clark Expedition kicked off in 1803. Yet, Clarksville's history goes back much further than these events. You can travel back in time — 390 million years, to be exact — to see some of the world's largest exposed Devonian fossil beds. This ancient limestone fossil site is located within Falls of the Ohio State Park, where you can hike, fish, take part in education programs, and go boating. While the state park offers kid-centric recreation, you'll find more family-oriented places outside the park's limits.

Clarksville is situated near Louisville, allowing you to reach the town within 10 minutes. Coming from Indianapolis or Bloomington, a breathtaking student city with outdoor pastimes, takes one hour and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 1.5 hours away. There are plenty of accommodations available in Clarksville, with options like Radisson Hotel, Comfort Inn and Suites Clarksville, and Best Western Green Tree Inn.