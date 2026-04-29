This Georgia Museum In Atlanta Is A Fun, Family-Friendly Getaway

Visiting Atlanta is always a treat, especially if you're traveling with kids. There are so many family-friendly attractions throughout the city that it can be tough to narrow your search. However, if you and your little ones love science and dinosaurs, one spot that should be at the top of your itinerary is the Fernbank Museum. However, just calling it a museum is a bit misleading, as the site also encompasses a forest and a 3D theater and is adjacent to the Fernbank Science Center.

As you'll discover, there's more than enough to do here to fill at least one or two days, depending on how much you love natural history exhibits and being outdoors. Also, with tickets being under $30 per person, Fernbank Museum is one of the more affordable family-friendly getaways you can experience in the city.

From mesmerizing dinosaur skeletons and displays to the interactive STEAM lab, Fernbank Museum may just become your new favorite Atlanta destination. In fact, it currently has 4.5 stars and over 8,700 reviews on Google, illustrating how engaging the museum and its exhibits are to visitors.