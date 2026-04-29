This Georgia Museum In Atlanta Is A Fun, Family-Friendly Getaway
Visiting Atlanta is always a treat, especially if you're traveling with kids. There are so many family-friendly attractions throughout the city that it can be tough to narrow your search. However, if you and your little ones love science and dinosaurs, one spot that should be at the top of your itinerary is the Fernbank Museum. However, just calling it a museum is a bit misleading, as the site also encompasses a forest and a 3D theater and is adjacent to the Fernbank Science Center.
As you'll discover, there's more than enough to do here to fill at least one or two days, depending on how much you love natural history exhibits and being outdoors. Also, with tickets being under $30 per person, Fernbank Museum is one of the more affordable family-friendly getaways you can experience in the city.
From mesmerizing dinosaur skeletons and displays to the interactive STEAM lab, Fernbank Museum may just become your new favorite Atlanta destination. In fact, it currently has 4.5 stars and over 8,700 reviews on Google, illustrating how engaging the museum and its exhibits are to visitors.
What to see and do at Fernbank Museum
As with any museum, Fernbank hosts featured exhibits alongside its standard offerings. For 2026, these exhibits include "Planet Ice," which is about the last ice age; "Flight of Butterflies"; "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator"; and "The Secret World of Elephants." Since these special showcases are only around for a limited time, you may want to plan your trip accordingly.
However, the standard exhibits at Fernbank are more than worthwhile enough, regardless of what's featured at the moment. Inside, dinosaur enthusiasts will appreciate walking through the "Giants of the Mesozoic," which has skeletons of some of the largest dinosaurs in history. If you're looking for something more interactive, NatureQuest allows kids to explore and touch elements related to different ecosystems. For those who want to learn by doing, the STEAM Lab is a great place to learn about scientific fundamentals, such as magnetism, aerodynamics, and robotics.
Outside, you can discover more dinosaurs in the plaza. Alternatively, if you want to explore more of Georgia's natural beauty, you can walk through the Fernbank Forest, which includes elevated pathways to give you a unique look at the trees and the surrounding area. The forest also includes WildWoods, which features wooden pods and interactive exhibits. Overall, the forest has three pathways, each of which is less than a mile long and easy to traverse, regardless of fitness level or hiking skill.
Adding the Fernbank Museum to your next Atlanta vacation
Fernbank Museum is located in Druid Hills, an under-the-radar suburb with tree-lined streets and historic homes. The neighborhood is just east of downtown Atlanta, and the museum is only a 20-minute drive from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Because Druid Hills is mostly residential, there aren't many hotel options near the museum. So, it may be better to stay closer to downtown, especially if you want to visit other family-friendly, science-y attractions, like the largest aquarium in the United States, the Georgia Aquarium. Alternatively, there are some vacation rentals nearby that may be able to accommodate you and your family.
As mentioned, tickets to Fernbank are relatively affordable, costing $26 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and up), and $24 for children (ages 3 to 12). On the weekends, though, prices rise to $28, $27, and $26, respectively. Your ticket also includes admission to one showing on the giant, four-story-tall 3D screen, although seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so plan your visit accordingly.
Fernbank also hosts various events, including live animal encounters, nature walks, and after-hours experiences. "Fernbank After Dark" is an adults-only option, where you can sip on a cold drink and learn about science. Finally, if you're more interested in space-related exhibits, you can head over to the Fernbank Science Center, which includes a planetarium and an observatory. The science center is just five minutes from the museum, and its exhibit hall is free to visit.