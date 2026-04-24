Minnesota's Remote Bog Is A Birdwatching Hotspot With Rare Owls And Scenic Boardwalks

Minnesota has more than 6 million acres of peatland, which is more than any other state besides Alaska — so there are lots of boggy areas to visit around the North Star State. One unique place to see this terrain is Sax-Zim Bog in northeastern Minnesota, not far from the stunning outdoor lake town of Duluth. Sax-Zim Bog is named for two towns, Sax and Zim (neither of which are still standing), and covers more than 300 square miles. The bog was created by the retreat of glaciers and the remaining meltwater about 10,000 years ago. It's a remote destination, with a mix of landscapes — besides the bog, there are rivers, lakes, meadows, and forests here.

The bog is a habitat for some 3,000 species of flora and fauna — including 600 species of moths, 82 species of butterflies, and 430 different plant species. You may see wildlife such as snowshoe hares, red foxes, wolves, black bears, beavers, bobcats, and possibly even moose. But the real draw here are the 240-plus species of migrant and breeding birds which call this place home, including a number of owls — it's one of the best destinations for birdwatching in all of the U.S. There are also several boardwalks, offering scenic walks through the landscape.