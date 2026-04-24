Minnesota's Remote Bog Is A Birdwatching Hotspot With Rare Owls And Scenic Boardwalks
Minnesota has more than 6 million acres of peatland, which is more than any other state besides Alaska — so there are lots of boggy areas to visit around the North Star State. One unique place to see this terrain is Sax-Zim Bog in northeastern Minnesota, not far from the stunning outdoor lake town of Duluth. Sax-Zim Bog is named for two towns, Sax and Zim (neither of which are still standing), and covers more than 300 square miles. The bog was created by the retreat of glaciers and the remaining meltwater about 10,000 years ago. It's a remote destination, with a mix of landscapes — besides the bog, there are rivers, lakes, meadows, and forests here.
The bog is a habitat for some 3,000 species of flora and fauna — including 600 species of moths, 82 species of butterflies, and 430 different plant species. You may see wildlife such as snowshoe hares, red foxes, wolves, black bears, beavers, bobcats, and possibly even moose. But the real draw here are the 240-plus species of migrant and breeding birds which call this place home, including a number of owls — it's one of the best destinations for birdwatching in all of the U.S. There are also several boardwalks, offering scenic walks through the landscape.
Discover the birdwatching hotspot of Sax-Zim Bog
Sax-Zim Bog is a superb place for birdwatching. Birders can spot a wide range of species, with owls and finches being more common in winter, and sightings of boreal birds and warblers more regular in summer. You may see a black-backed woodpecker, Canada jay, Le Conte's sparrow, scarlet tanager, pine grosbeak, ruffed grouse, red- and white-winged crossbill, or sandhill crane, among many others. However, it's the owls that really drive people to visit Sax-Zim Bog.
The great gray owl is a majestic and rare bird, and many of the birders visiting Sax-Zim Bog in winter hope to spot one — the bog is one of the best places to see great gray owls during the winter. However, that's not the only type of owl flying around. Long-eared owls, northern saw-whet owls, boreal owls, and snowy owls may be glimpsed here, along with the northern hawk owl. The sighting of six northern hawk owls at Sax-Zim Bog in 1963 was one of the first sightings of this bird in the lower 48 states. Snowy owls are often hard to photograph as they blend in with the snow, but keep an eye on structures like buildings, telephone poles, and fenceposts. Mid-January through February is the best time to spot winter birds in Minnesota.
Travel tips for visiting Sax-Zim Bog
There are several boardwalks located at various places around Sax-Zim Bog, which make for a pleasant stroll in nature. Auggie's Boardwalk is a 0.28-mile loop — you may see the pretty purple greater fringed gentian here when it's in bloom. Bob Russell Boardwalk is a 0.25-mile loop where you can see the pink lady slipper, Minnesota's state flower. Warren Woessner Boardwalk goes through scenic black spruce bog on a 0.17-mile out-and-back walk. If visiting in the summer and winter seasons, don't miss a stop at the Welcome Center. There are bathrooms, and a cozy wood stove to warm up in the colder months.
Most birdwatching locations here are along the road, so a car is essential to get around to the best spots. Roads around the bog are a mix of paved and gravel, with a few Tripadvisor reviewers commenting that roads were well-maintained even in winter. But drive carefully in the snow, and be cautious when pulling over to avoid getting stuck in a snowy ditch — always park respectfully and don't block the road if stopping to view or photograph birds. As Minnesota winters can be brutally cold, be sure to pack plenty of warm winter clothing and gear for your trip here.
Sax-Zim Bog is located in northeastern Minnesota, a 1-hour drive from Duluth and a 1-hour drive from the cozy Minnesota town of Grand Rapids. Duluth International Airport is the closest major airport, but there are far more flight options from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), the best airport in North America for passenger satisfaction — it's a 3-hour drive from MSP to Sax-Zim Bog.