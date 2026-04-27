Nestled Between Madison And Dubuque Is Wisconsin's Lakeside State Park With Fishing, Boating, And Camping
The land of cheese curds, the Green Bay Packers, and a gorgeous Milwaukee skyline is also packed with high-level natural beauty. Some of it, like the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Lake Superior up north, might be known outside the Badger State. The wildly popular Devil's Lake State Park, an hour outside Madison, has nearly 13,000 Google Reviews, while Peninsula State Park, an idyllic escape with camping and a charming lighthouse, receives a million visitors a year. Those are two state parks with a national-park-level aura, but there are 48 other state parks in Wisconsin, and many fly much, much more under the radar.
Yellowstone Lake State Park might not have made the list for the five hands-down best state parks in Wisconsin, but it's a nature oasis in its own right. Located in southwest Wisconsin, one hour from Madison and one hour from Dubuque, Iowa's oldest city and one of its most underrated, this state park is centered on the 453-acre Yellowstone Lake. There's swimming, quiet kayaking, and high-level fishing on the water, while the rolling green forest around the lake has campgrounds, hiking trails, and more. It's a no-frills northern Midwest lakeside spot, or as one visitor called it, "a great alternative park to other highly known state parks."
The best time to visit is in the summer or autumn with the changing leaves, but winter visits also have a lot to offer with ice fishing and cross-country skiing on the trails. It might not be the most famous place named Yellowstone or have the same amenities as other Wisconsin parks, but Yellowstone Lake State Park is a year-round natural escape in the southwest of the state.
Camping and fun on the water at Yellowstone Lake State Park
Yellowstone Lake State Park offers 128 campsites of varying sizes and styles. Electrical hookups are available at 38 sites, there are a few large tent-only group sites that accommodate up to 25 people, some are off-the-beaten-path walk-to sites, and two other sites are accessible for people with limited mobility. "Camping at Yellowstone Lake is an experience you don't want to miss," wrote Ramin in a Google review. He continued, "The campsites are spacious and clean, and you're never too far from a peaceful view of the lake. It's a perfect place to unwind, with serene sunrises and star-filled nights that will make you feel miles away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life."
Naturally, the large Yellowstone Lake at the center of the park is the main attraction, with a quaint sandy beach on one shore, perfect for a swim on a summer day. If you have your own kayak or boat, there are four boat landings open to the public, but pontoons, canoes, and kayaks are also available to rent at the park in the summer. Lakes in Wisconsin also tend to have great fishing, and Yellowstone Lake is no exception.
It's teeming with crappies, walleye, bass, bluegill, muskies, and northern pike, so you can put your boat in at one of the launches, rent a vessel there, or try your luck from shore. The camp office even lends out fishing equipment to all ages for free as part of a Tackle Loaner Program. You can also go upstream of the Yellowstone River, but, as always, make sure you're aware of local laws. Whether on the beach, kayaking the tree-lined shore, or casting lines, a day on Yellowstone Lake is the ultimate north woods nature experience.
Hiking, biking, and making the most of your trip
While Yellowstone Lake State Park is more simplistic than others, there are plenty of activities beyond camping and fishing. For starters, there are 13 miles of hiking trails through meadows and forests. Visitor Ramin (again) reviewed, "For those who love wildlife, the park is teeming with birds, deer, and other creatures that make the hikes even more exciting. It's a fantastic destination for families, solo adventurers, or anyone looking for a peaceful retreat into nature."
Some of those trails are open for biking as well, offering hilly landscapes through the trees and along ridge lines. For casual lunch chills, the park has nine picnic areas and a seasonal concession stand with hot dogs, ice cream, and any camping supplies you might have forgotten. The Cork Down Saloon is also nearby on the eastern end of the lake with a great breakfast menu and classic bar fare later in the day. This visitor wrote, "What a nice spot to take a break from roughing it out at Yellowstone Lake. Very friendly staff and a low-key, comfortable atmosphere. I was able to eat at a shaded outdoor seating area with my dog which is a super plus [...] Good food, shade, Wi-Fi, beer, and dog friendly. What more can you ask for."
Quick good-to-know notes: It's a state park, so fees apply for driving in. Campsites can be booked online 11 months in advance. Leashed pets are welcome. And if you're looking for the next nature spot in Wisconsin, Wyalusing State Park (1.5 hours west) is a solid next stop.