Nestled Between Madison And Dubuque Is Wisconsin's Lakeside State Park With Fishing, Boating, And Camping

The land of cheese curds, the Green Bay Packers, and a gorgeous Milwaukee skyline is also packed with high-level natural beauty. Some of it, like the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Lake Superior up north, might be known outside the Badger State. The wildly popular Devil's Lake State Park, an hour outside Madison, has nearly 13,000 Google Reviews, while Peninsula State Park, an idyllic escape with camping and a charming lighthouse, receives a million visitors a year. Those are two state parks with a national-park-level aura, but there are 48 other state parks in Wisconsin, and many fly much, much more under the radar.

Yellowstone Lake State Park might not have made the list for the five hands-down best state parks in Wisconsin, but it's a nature oasis in its own right. Located in southwest Wisconsin, one hour from Madison and one hour from Dubuque, Iowa's oldest city and one of its most underrated, this state park is centered on the 453-acre Yellowstone Lake. There's swimming, quiet kayaking, and high-level fishing on the water, while the rolling green forest around the lake has campgrounds, hiking trails, and more. It's a no-frills northern Midwest lakeside spot, or as one visitor called it, "a great alternative park to other highly known state parks."

The best time to visit is in the summer or autumn with the changing leaves, but winter visits also have a lot to offer with ice fishing and cross-country skiing on the trails. It might not be the most famous place named Yellowstone or have the same amenities as other Wisconsin parks, but Yellowstone Lake State Park is a year-round natural escape in the southwest of the state.