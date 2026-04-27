Michigan's Once-Thriving Lumber Town Is Now An Abandoned Lakeside Beauty With Rustic Midwest Charm

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the most popular destinations in Michigan. Its 35 miles of gorgeous coastline attract more than 1.5 million visitors each year, according to the National Park Service. Those visitors come to see the towering bluffs, waterfront towns, and historic lighthouse along Lake Michigan, but they often miss Port Oneida. Tucked in the heart of the area's booming lumber industry at the end of the 19th century, it's now a picturesque ghost town that might become your favorite spot along this national lakeshore.

Located in what is now Northern Michigan, the area was formed when the glaciers retreated. Then the Anishinaabe people, who thought a sand dune in their fishing and hunting grounds looked like a reclining mother bear, named it Sleeping Bear Dunes. The name stuck as French explorers arrived, lumber mills were built, and ports were constructed.

Port Oneida, near the northern tip of Sleeping Bear Dunes, was part of this settlement. German immigrants, who arrived in the mid-19th century, were soon joined by a New Yorker, whose cargo ships navigated Lake Michigan. Together, they built a dock and started chopping down hardwood forests to sell as firewood. As the lumber industry rapidly grew, so did Port Oneida. The booming town soon had a blacksmith shop, a boarding house, a general store, and a post office. By the end of the century, the trees were gone and steamships needed coal instead. Because of this shift, Port Oneida was largely abandoned by 1908.