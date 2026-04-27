Indiana's Biggest Lake Entirely Within The State Has Sandy Beaches, Swimming, And Fishing Near Bloomington

Lake Monroe, which is sometimes referred to as Monroe Reservoir, is the biggest lake entirely within the state of Indiana and the state's largest manmade body of water. So, it comes as no surprise that the lake affords visitors an array of water-based recreational options, including swimming, fishing, and lounging on sandy beaches. Access to these outdoor activities is almost limitless, thanks to the fact Lake Monroe is largely surrounded by public use and recreation areas.

Coupled with the fact it is only a 6 mile drive south of Bloomington, home to Indiana University, it is also no surprise that Lake Monroe is incredibly popular. In fact, more than a million people are drawn to its waters each year. However, because it covers almost 11,000 acres — nearly four times as big as the largest natural lake in Indiana, Lake Wawasee — there is plenty of room for everyone.

While the beaches and water-related recreational activities are what draw most people to the lake, there are also opportunities to explore nature on land, such as the Charles C. Deam Wilderness, which is part of Hoosier National Forest and borders the southern shoreline along the upper portion of the lake. There are also plenty of options for camping near the lake in state recreation areas and private campgrounds, such as Jellystone Park – Lake Monroe.