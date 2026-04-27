Indiana's Biggest Lake Entirely Within The State Has Sandy Beaches, Swimming, And Fishing Near Bloomington
Lake Monroe, which is sometimes referred to as Monroe Reservoir, is the biggest lake entirely within the state of Indiana and the state's largest manmade body of water. So, it comes as no surprise that the lake affords visitors an array of water-based recreational options, including swimming, fishing, and lounging on sandy beaches. Access to these outdoor activities is almost limitless, thanks to the fact Lake Monroe is largely surrounded by public use and recreation areas.
Coupled with the fact it is only a 6 mile drive south of Bloomington, home to Indiana University, it is also no surprise that Lake Monroe is incredibly popular. In fact, more than a million people are drawn to its waters each year. However, because it covers almost 11,000 acres — nearly four times as big as the largest natural lake in Indiana, Lake Wawasee — there is plenty of room for everyone.
While the beaches and water-related recreational activities are what draw most people to the lake, there are also opportunities to explore nature on land, such as the Charles C. Deam Wilderness, which is part of Hoosier National Forest and borders the southern shoreline along the upper portion of the lake. There are also plenty of options for camping near the lake in state recreation areas and private campgrounds, such as Jellystone Park – Lake Monroe.
Sandy beaches and swimming draw summer visitors
Summer is the most popular time to visit Lake Monroe, as that is the ideal time for swimming, hanging at the beach, or enjoying other water sports. There are three public beach areas on Lake Monroe: one each in Fairfax and Paynetown State Recreation Areas, and one in Hardin Ridge Recreation Area. Each of these beaches is open daily from Labor Day through Memorial Day.
Fairfax Beach, within Fairfax State Recreation Area, is on the west end of the lake, not far from the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn & Marina. In addition to picnic areas, this beach features a designated swimming area with a gradually sloping bottom. Hardin Ridge Recreation Area is part of Hoosier National Forest. It is located on the southwestern section of the lake and features a 300-foot beach for swimming and sunbathing. The beach at Paynetown State Recreation Area, located on the north shore of the lake, is the closest to Bloomington, Indiana's breathtaking student city.
In addition to swimming, there are a variety of other ways to enjoy the water at Lake Monroe, including boating, jet skiing, canoeing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. With the vast amount of area and shoreline to explore, it rivals some of Indiana's top kayaking destinations. There are nearly a dozen boat ramps scattered around the lake, as well as numerous places to rent boats.
Fishing at Lake Monroe
Another great way to enjoy the waters of Lake Monroe is fishing. Not only is Lake Monroe Indiana's largest lake, it also has the greatest variety of species that anglers can target in the county. Smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, bluegill, and crappie are among the more popular species. Smallmouth bass have garnered most of the spotlight lately, however, as the state record was caught in the lake in 2024. Walleye are also a primary target species here, just as they are on Tippecanoe Lake, which is Indiana's deepest natural lake and another popular fishing destination in the Hoosier State.
Overall, spring and fall are considered the best seasons to fish on Lake Monroe. However, fishing is available year-round. Summer months can still be productive, particularly early and late in the day. During winter, anglers on the lower portion of the lake can still find open water, while in some areas on the upper portion of the lake, the water will freeze significantly enough to allow for ice fishing. This is especially true during particularly cold winters.
There is ample shore fishing access in the various recreation areas around the lake. Additionally, anglers have the option of launching from one of the numerous boat ramps, renting a boat, or fishing from several piers that extend from the lake shore. It should be noted that anyone over 18 fishing at Lake Monroe needs to a valid fishing license from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, even if fishing from shore.