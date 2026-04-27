Downtown Santa Cruz's Authentic Italian Deli Is Famous For Tiramisu And Handcrafted Sandwiches

If you're exploring downtown Santa Cruz, California, and you start to feel hungry, a longtime go-to is Zoccoli's. This Italian deli has long been a part of the downtown scene where everything is made on site. It's truly a locally loved spot: it's been named the Best Deli on the Best of Santa Cruz County list by local publication Good Times multiple times. It's known for having a great selection of hearty and savory hot and cold sandwiches, and you should definitely save room for the tiramisu.

Zoccoli's has been part of the Santa Cruz community for decades. In 1948, Italian immigrants Robert Zoccoli Sr. and Augusta Zoccoli bought the grocery store that would become Zoccoli's Delicatessen. In the wake of the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989, Zoccoli's brick and mortar location had to shut down for a year and a half. During that period, they continued to make and serve food out of a trailer. Reflecting on that time, co-owner Patty Zoccoli told CBS News in 2019, "The community spirit was definitely there, people were supporting downtown."

The deli is currently owned by Robet and Augusta's grandsons, Craig Zoccoli and Russell Zoccoli, as well as Craig's wife, Patty. Per Good Times, Patty actually met her husband, the grandson of the original owner, while she was working there. "[T]he business itself is in its fourth family generation and many of our customers and their families have been coming here for several generations as well," she told the outlet. "We care deeply about what we serve, and the love is evident in the smiles on our guests' faces."