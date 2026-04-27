Downtown Santa Cruz's Authentic Italian Deli Is Famous For Tiramisu And Handcrafted Sandwiches
If you're exploring downtown Santa Cruz, California, and you start to feel hungry, a longtime go-to is Zoccoli's. This Italian deli has long been a part of the downtown scene where everything is made on site. It's truly a locally loved spot: it's been named the Best Deli on the Best of Santa Cruz County list by local publication Good Times multiple times. It's known for having a great selection of hearty and savory hot and cold sandwiches, and you should definitely save room for the tiramisu.
Zoccoli's has been part of the Santa Cruz community for decades. In 1948, Italian immigrants Robert Zoccoli Sr. and Augusta Zoccoli bought the grocery store that would become Zoccoli's Delicatessen. In the wake of the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989, Zoccoli's brick and mortar location had to shut down for a year and a half. During that period, they continued to make and serve food out of a trailer. Reflecting on that time, co-owner Patty Zoccoli told CBS News in 2019, "The community spirit was definitely there, people were supporting downtown."
The deli is currently owned by Robet and Augusta's grandsons, Craig Zoccoli and Russell Zoccoli, as well as Craig's wife, Patty. Per Good Times, Patty actually met her husband, the grandson of the original owner, while she was working there. "[T]he business itself is in its fourth family generation and many of our customers and their families have been coming here for several generations as well," she told the outlet. "We care deeply about what we serve, and the love is evident in the smiles on our guests' faces."
Some menu highlights at Zoccoli's in downtown Santa Cruz
The top-selling sandwich at Zoccoli's is the chicken pesto topped with roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll. In addition to the hot and cold specialty sandwiches offered on the menu, you can also build your own. And there's a selection of pastas, including handmade lasagna and ravioli.
Each day, there's a different soup, including but not limited to vegetarian minestrone and French onion. The soups are homemade, and some of the recipes date back to the 1970s. You can also stock up on everything you'd need for a charcuterie style picnic at the beach or in the redwoods, like olives, meats, cheeses, crackers, and drinks. Then there's the tiramisu. It's light, silky, and sweet but not too sweet. Zoccoli's claims on the website that it is the "most authentic Italian tiramisu available," but you won't get any details from them beyond that since it's a family-only recipe.
It does get busy, especially on warm weekends, but the line moves quickly. There's a small section of tables outside, so if the weather's nice, it makes the perfect place for people watching. It's right down the block from Bookshop Santa Cruz, a fantastic independent bookstore and less than a 5-minute walk to the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, one of Santa Cruz's best under the radar spots. And while you could eat at Zoccoli's every day that you're visiting considering their extensive menu, here's more of Santa Cruz's great restaurants.