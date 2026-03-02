California's 5 Best Under-The-Radar Spots To Visit In Santa Cruz, According To Locals

Santa Cruz, at the northern end of Monterey Bay on California's Central Coast, has been a destination for tourists since the late 1800s. And even today, there's still a plethora of places that draw tourists to this coastal city. There's the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, famous for its historic and high-adrenaline rides, and the nearby Santa Cruz Wharf with its tasty restaurants and views of Monterey Bay. There are quirky destinations like The Mystery Spot, along with beautiful beaches and redwood forests to explore.

All those major tourist attractions can definitely be well worth visiting. But there are other, more under-the-radar places that I came to prefer and fell in love with after living in Santa Cruz for over 10 years. Narrowing down the best of the best in a place that's rich with natural beauty and culture was a challenge, but after consulting friends in Santa Cruz along with social media and travel blogs, these five places made the list (with a couple of honorable mentions).

If you're going to be flying in for your Santa Cruz trip, the closest airport is the San José Mineta International Airport (SJC); it's about a 45-minute drive if the traffic is light. And it's about 90 minutes south of San Francisco International Airport. You can arrange shuttle service or get a rideshare from SJC or even from San Francisco, but you'll likely want to have a car when you're exploring Santa Cruz. Even though there is public transportation, a car gives you a lot more freedom. Some people make Santa Cruz a day trip from San Francisco. But to see all five of these spots and really appreciate them, you'll probably want to stay at least a night or two.