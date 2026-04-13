Between Springfield And Branson Is Missouri's Lovely State Forest For Scenic Camping And Hiking

From Clearwater Lake's crystal-clear waters to Meramec Cave's seven levels, places to enjoy nature abound in the Missouri Ozarks. While the Ozarks spread across Oklahoma, Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas, the largest chunk resides in southern Missouri, including Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area. This 2,700-acre park in Christian County invites outdoor folk with a penchant for long hikes to discover 18 miles of trails. The lengths range between about 2 and 6 miles, but explorers can combine multiple routes. Here, streams bubble between shady sycamores and clusters of dogwoods turn the canopy pink and white.

Visitors can rough it at the creek-side campsites, explore by bike, horse, or on foot, cool off in the streams, visit the shooting range, or enjoy fall leaf peeping. The park lies about 30 miles south of Springfield and 15 miles north of Branson. Highway 65 forms a corridor, dividing the park between east and west.

The park is named after the parents of former state representative Dr. Paul Urban (Dr. Urban and Erma Marie Busiek). Paul Urban chose to hand the land over to the state to ensure generations of Missourians could access the outdoors. "He approached us with the idea that everybody should have this land to enjoy," shared Missouri Department of Conservation forester Frances Main with the Springfield News-Leader. "He said he would give the land to us at a discounted rate with the stipulation that it be named for his parents." Over the years, the Department of Conservation added to the plot, creating the park it is today.