Between Springfield And Branson Is Missouri's Lovely State Forest For Scenic Camping And Hiking
From Clearwater Lake's crystal-clear waters to Meramec Cave's seven levels, places to enjoy nature abound in the Missouri Ozarks. While the Ozarks spread across Oklahoma, Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas, the largest chunk resides in southern Missouri, including Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area. This 2,700-acre park in Christian County invites outdoor folk with a penchant for long hikes to discover 18 miles of trails. The lengths range between about 2 and 6 miles, but explorers can combine multiple routes. Here, streams bubble between shady sycamores and clusters of dogwoods turn the canopy pink and white.
Visitors can rough it at the creek-side campsites, explore by bike, horse, or on foot, cool off in the streams, visit the shooting range, or enjoy fall leaf peeping. The park lies about 30 miles south of Springfield and 15 miles north of Branson. Highway 65 forms a corridor, dividing the park between east and west.
The park is named after the parents of former state representative Dr. Paul Urban (Dr. Urban and Erma Marie Busiek). Paul Urban chose to hand the land over to the state to ensure generations of Missourians could access the outdoors. "He approached us with the idea that everybody should have this land to enjoy," shared Missouri Department of Conservation forester Frances Main with the Springfield News-Leader. "He said he would give the land to us at a discounted rate with the stipulation that it be named for his parents." Over the years, the Department of Conservation added to the plot, creating the park it is today.
Things to do at Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area
Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area's crown jewel is the trail system, a winding network covering the entire park. Horses, cyclists, and pedestrians are allowed on all the trails, so visitors need to be mindful of each other. Although the highway divides the trail network into two distinct sections, there are parking lots on both sides, so you don't have to cross the highway on foot.
Frequent hikers report that none of the trails are extremely difficult, but some paths count as a real workout instead of a casual stroll. The trail map has seven designated trails, all clearly labeled with spray paint and signs at junctions. The Yellow Trail gets 4.5 stars on AllTrails and includes a creek crossing that sometimes swells with water up to your waist, while the Red Trail earns 4.6 stars on AllTrails and is generally considered an easy hike. Both trails pass by Carter Cemetery, which dates back to 1891. You won't encounter waterfalls like the one at this secret grotto in the Ozark Mountains, but visitors say the Ozark views from the ridges are reason enough to come.
The park offers eight primitive campsites a short distance from two of the parking lots. All the sites are tent-only and have a fire ring, but that's about it. However, the easy trail access and opportunity to wake up next to the gentle flowing water entice many to give up creature comforts for a night outside.
Planning your visit to Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area
Those wishing to camp must secure a permit in advance via the Missouri Department of Conservation's Southwest Regional Office. Although the permits come free of charge, they can only be issued in person at the office, per the department's website. Hikers specifically note that permits aren't available at the trailhead, while campers on Reddit say officials patrol the area and check for paperwork. For a developed campground, head north and enjoy top-notch fishing and scenic camping at Pomme de Terre State Park.
Fur trapping and deer hunting are permitted at certain times throughout the year — check with the regional office for the annual dates. If you're on the trails during these times, make sure you and your pets wear blaze orange to stand out from the foliage. Even outside the hunting season, you may hear loud bangs coming from the shooting range. However, some trails avoid most of the noise. "If you want a quieter hike, particularly before the tree leaves are out much to help deaden the sound, you just have to do the silver/ yellow trails, or get there with enough time to get way back onto the orange one," advised a local hiker on Tripadvisor.
Depending on the time of year, your chosen trail may require multiple creek crossings and care navigating fallen trees or mud patches. While some visitors enjoy the added adventure of a few obstacles, those seeking a less tenuous hike should visit during the drier season in early spring and fall.