Northern New York's Riverside Village Is A Quiet Destination With Simple Outdoor Pleasures And Laid-Back Vibes
New York is a larger state than some might realize, with many parts closer to Canada than the Manhattan mecca. When visiting the Empire State, most flock to the five boroughs or areas just outside the city limits. However, if you're searching for a relaxing way to escape the hustle of city life, consider visiting the small riverside Village of Rensselaer Falls, New York.
Located within the Town of Canton, the village is a mere 25-minute drive from the Canadian border and straddles the Oswegatchie River. A minute population of under 350 people calls Rensselaer Falls home, making peace and quiet easy to come by. Don't mistake quiet for a lack of available activities, though. The local area of St. Lawrence County offers dozens of mixed-use trails, and the nearby Indian Creek Nature Center features ample opportunities to relax in woodlands and wetlands. The small-but-mighty community of Rensselaer Falls also has a great local farm for family enjoyment and an annual fall festival perfect for having some laid-back fun.
When planning your trip, you'll find a regional airport 13 miles away, which is great if you're traveling from Washington, D.C.; Raleigh; or Orlando. If you're arriving from another location, you'll have to fly to Syracuse, which is a two-hour drive through beautiful upstate New York. If you wish to stay on the ground, Amtrak has no routes to this hidden gem, so your best bet is to hop in the car for a road trip.
Outdoor activities in Rensselaer Falls
The great thing about visiting the Village of Rensselaer Falls is that there are opportunities to get outdoors in all of the region's four seasons. If you're visiting in winter, the greater Town of Canton has a few multi-use trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. For anyone wishing to move faster than their two legs can take them, head to the East Section ATV Multi-Use Trail, where biking, bridling, and snowmobiling are also fair game.
When the weather is mild in spring or fall, even more trails are available for hiking and biking. Some trails, like the aforementioned East Section ATV Multi-Use Trail, allow for ATVs, but note that permits are required to partake and are obtainable through St. Lawrence County. In summer when the sun is high, visitors can enjoy one of the various designated paddling areas which are a short 40-minute drive or so from the village itself. Some of these locations, including Five Falls Reservoir and Raquette River, are also fishing-friendly homes to smallmouth bass, walleye, fallfish, and northern pike, depending on exactly where you cast your line. If fishing in northern New York is what you pine for on your getaway, you might also enjoy visiting Watertown, a lovely city near Lake Ontario.
Visitors who wish to stay in the village itself can get their outdoor pleasures at the Indian Creek Nature Center, located in Rensselaer Falls. Visit any of its six trails and sneak a peek at blooming herbaceous plants and wildlife, including minks and golden-winged warblers. Indian Creek Nature Center also features an accessible trail, allowing visitors in wheelchairs to partake in trail exploration. For more outdoor adventures in upstate New York, consider a trip to Medina, a village known for its waterfalls, lakeside views, and fishing.
Laid-back vibes and activities in Rensselaer Falls
Applewood Orchards is one of the best local attractions in Rensselaer Falls for laid-back family fun. Despite a different New York apple orchard (Beak & Skiff) being named one of the best in America, Applewood Orchards still holds its own with a 4.7 rating on Google and many past visitors sharing what a great place it is to bring kids.
In September and October, families can enjoy apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and Fort Applewood: the farm's playground area which includes multiple bounce houses, obstacle courses, and more. If you're curious to know what's available for picking before you go, the farm's website has an updated schedule that lists what's available and when.
Another enjoyable autumn activity in Rensselaer Falls is the annual Great American Falls Fest, a weekend street festival typically held over an early September weekend. The event features live music, fireworks, games, vendors, and food, making it a lively, yet laid-back, way to enjoy a fall weekend with the whole family in the North Country.