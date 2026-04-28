Northern New York's Riverside Village Is A Quiet Destination With Simple Outdoor Pleasures And Laid-Back Vibes

New York is a larger state than some might realize, with many parts closer to Canada than the Manhattan mecca. When visiting the Empire State, most flock to the five boroughs or areas just outside the city limits. However, if you're searching for a relaxing way to escape the hustle of city life, consider visiting the small riverside Village of Rensselaer Falls, New York.

Located within the Town of Canton, the village is a mere 25-minute drive from the Canadian border and straddles the Oswegatchie River. A minute population of under 350 people calls Rensselaer Falls home, making peace and quiet easy to come by. Don't mistake quiet for a lack of available activities, though. The local area of St. Lawrence County offers dozens of mixed-use trails, and the nearby Indian Creek Nature Center features ample opportunities to relax in woodlands and wetlands. The small-but-mighty community of Rensselaer Falls also has a great local farm for family enjoyment and an annual fall festival perfect for having some laid-back fun.

When planning your trip, you'll find a regional airport 13 miles away, which is great if you're traveling from Washington, D.C.; Raleigh; or Orlando. If you're arriving from another location, you'll have to fly to Syracuse, which is a two-hour drive through beautiful upstate New York. If you wish to stay on the ground, Amtrak has no routes to this hidden gem, so your best bet is to hop in the car for a road trip.