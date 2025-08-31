New York's Gateway To Both The Adirondack Mountains And Thousand Islands Is A Lovely City Near Lake Ontario
Upstate New York has some of the best scenery in the United States including both the Thousand Islands region, which is a dream spot for fisherman and boaters, and the Adirondacks, the New York mountain range that is known as the gateway to the outdoors. Luckily, if you'd like to explore both regions, you can head to one town that is a great jumping off point to both the Adirondacks and Thousand Islands — Watertown. Situated right on Lake Ontario, the aptly named Watertown also has plenty to do and see itself.
Located in northern New York State near Canada, the best way to get to Watertown is to fly into nearby Syracuse. Once you land at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the drive to Watertown is a little over an hour long. If you are willing to drive a little farther, you can also land in Rochester, New York, which has one of the best small airports in America. The drive from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Watertown takes about two and a half hours.
Once in Watertown, you will have plenty of options for places to stay during your adventures including multiple reliable chain hotels, which are reasonably priced between $70 and $160 per night, at the time of writing. If you are willing to pay a bit more and want a room with a view of Lake Ontario, you can go for the Harbor House Inn. There is also Black River Bay Campground which is well-reviewed and offers both tent and RV sites on the Black River.
Enjoying the lovely city of Watertown
For those of you who are beer aficionados, the city of Watertown is home to Boots Brewing Company located in the Lincoln Building in downtown. The brewery has 11 beers on tap and even offers patrons the option of taking some of these selections to go in 32-ounce refillable cans. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, the bar has "Great beer, great music, great bartenders. You can bring in your own food and have a few beers with friends."
If, on the other hand, you want to be outside while in Watertown and get your heart pumping, head to the Black River Trail. This former railroad route totals 4.5 miles in length for visitors to walk, bike, or run on the paved path. If you are up for more of an adventure, head to Adirondack River Outfitters (located in downtown Watertown) to book a whitewater rafting trip. The company was awarded the Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award for 2025 and has multiple exciting rafting and tubing tour options on offer. If it's a more cerebral experience you're after, head to The Escape Works Inc. and try one of its multiple themed escape rooms.
Use Watertown as a gateway to your outdoor adventures
Watertown is on the doorstep of the northwestern Adirondacks region and is only a one-and-a-half hour drive from Tupper Lake. Here, you can take a quiet stroll in the downtown area to check out the latest arts and jewelry on sale, or take advantage of the lake's pitch-black nighttime skies for an otherworldly stargazing experience. If you are up for a hike after, check out the trail up Mount Arab, the spectacular Adirondack hike that boasts a fire tower and lake views.
After or before your hike, make sure to check out the Wild Nature Center. The Wild Nature Center explores unique and sustainable ways to protect the local environment whilst also furthering the understanding that nature and humankind can, indeed, thrive side by side. Inside, visitors can learn more about the values the Center has been championing and get up close and personal with animals that include otters, porcupines, and reptiles.
Located a mere 45 to 50-minute drive from Watertown is Thousand Islands. The Thousand Islands — also referred to as 1000 Islands — are located in the St. Lawrence River as it flows from Lake Ontario to create the border between New York State and Canada and are sure to provide a great time on both sides of the border. You could be fishing in the calm Canadian waters early in the morning before taking the family to see two islands that hide fairytale castles offering a scenic taste of Europe on the New York side of the divide in the afternoon.