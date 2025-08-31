New York's Gateway To Both The Adirondack Mountains And Thousand Islands Is A Lovely City Near Lake Ontario

Upstate New York has some of the best scenery in the United States including both the Thousand Islands region, which is a dream spot for fisherman and boaters, and the Adirondacks, the New York mountain range that is known as the gateway to the outdoors. Luckily, if you'd like to explore both regions, you can head to one town that is a great jumping off point to both the Adirondacks and Thousand Islands — Watertown. Situated right on Lake Ontario, the aptly named Watertown also has plenty to do and see itself.

Located in northern New York State near Canada, the best way to get to Watertown is to fly into nearby Syracuse. Once you land at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the drive to Watertown is a little over an hour long. If you are willing to drive a little farther, you can also land in Rochester, New York, which has one of the best small airports in America. The drive from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Watertown takes about two and a half hours.

Once in Watertown, you will have plenty of options for places to stay during your adventures including multiple reliable chain hotels, which are reasonably priced between $70 and $160 per night, at the time of writing. If you are willing to pay a bit more and want a room with a view of Lake Ontario, you can go for the Harbor House Inn. There is also Black River Bay Campground which is well-reviewed and offers both tent and RV sites on the Black River.