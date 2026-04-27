A Top Place To Retire In Kentucky Is This Bluegrass Favorite With A Walkable Downtown And Easy Trails
Multiple cities in the Bluegrass State offer the perfect blend of small-town convenience and outdoor recreation that many retirees look for when deciding where to relocate. Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is no exception. Founded on July 4, 1797, this charming destination in the middle of the state is rich with history. The Hardin County town was named after Revolutionary War veteran Andrew Hynes' wife, Elizabeth, after he gifted acres of land to the county. The town slowly grew through the early 1800s, experiencing a boom during the Civil War due to its being an essential railroad stop for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. It experienced another population and financial boom in the 1970s due to the growth of industrial parks. Now, Elizabethtown is the proud home of roughly 35,000 residents.
It is also one of the top cities to retire in the entire Derby State. In 2026, Elizabethtown was ranked the No. 4 best place to retire in Kentucky and No. 71 in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Located south of Louisville, Elizabethtown is just a 40-minute car ride from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Its lively and walkable downtown is simple to navigate, making it especially accessible for retirees who no longer drive. The city's easy outdoor hiking trails also suit retirees who want to stay active without it being strenuous.
Elizabethtown has been deemed an excellent choice for retired veterans as well. Given its proximity to Fort Knox, Kentucky, many former service members from the U.S. Army base may find the nearby city a natural fit for their retirement plans. Some active-duty service members and their families also live in Elizabethtown and commute to the base. Given its desirable location and urban expansion over the years, this quaint Kentucky city is becoming a popular retirement hub.
Outdoor recreation can be found in abundance in Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown is a great retirement spot for outdoor lovers. The city is surrounded by lush rolling hills and peppered with easy walking trails to soak in the Kentucky sunshine. Elizabethtown Nature Park is a popular local stop for outdoor hiking as it surrounds the scenic Freeman Lake. The entire Freeman Lake Trail is 4.6 miles long and is rated the top trail in Elizabethtown on AllTrails. There are several benches along the lake to catch your breath and a lakeside dog park for those wanting to bring their furry friends.
Buffalo Lake Trail is another top-rated nearby option that will further immerse hikers in nature, only taking an estimated half hour to an hour to complete the easy, 1.8-mile trail. For retirees who love natural water features and sounds, the 2-mile Banam Shaw Trail is also an easy out-and-back trail with a 4.4-star rating. "Nice little trail alongside the creek. It was slightly muddy after the recent rains and snow, but still very doable. A hidden gem!" one AllTrails reviewer said.
Venturing just 20 minutes outside of Elizabethtown, Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park marks the birth site of the United States' 16th president. It's located in Hodgenville, a storybook city in Kentucky's bourbon country offering bluegrass roots, comfort food, and Lincoln's legacy. Encased in light marble, a replica of the log cabin that Lincoln was born in is held inside the historic monument. The park has a convenient visitor center to welcome those who want to walk and explore its beautiful nature trails that are filled with vibrant greenery and singing birds. Do not forget to get your National Parks Passport stamped here if you have one.
Elizabethtown has a lively and walkable downtown
Elizabethtown's walkable downtown — which earned a high Walk Score of 77 out of 100, indicating that most errands can be done on foot — is one of its many benefits for retirees. Locals can ditch their cars and stroll around Elizabethtown's unique shops, tasty eateries, and postcard-worthy landscapes. One can expect to find and sample some of Kentucky's world-famous bourbon at one of the many downtown bars, with Bourbon Barrel Tavern being a happening spot for live music on select nights. The Historic State Theater Complex also serves as the local hub for live entertainment to fill the leisure time afforded by retirement, including plays, concerts, and films.
There is no lack of food options in the downtown area. Retirees can enjoy an array of restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, and ice cream parlors conveniently concentrated around the public square. One of the most popular local stops is Social Food Hall, which offers a variety of food options for your party to choose from. The hall's Wasabi Bistro is a crowd favorite, with Google reviewers raving about its delicious ramen bowls. This modern food hall is also equipped with a self-tap beer wall.
Given the city's historical importance, there are plenty of museums for retirees to enjoy that will feel like stepping back in time. For local history on Elizabethtown, the Hardin County History Museum covers regional highlights from the 1700s until now. The Swope's Cars of Yesteryear Museum is perfect for vintage car enthusiasts who want to marvel at the many designs and models. For sports fans, the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame is also located downtown, showcasing the best former Wildcats. Additionally, Mammoth Cave National Park is a feasible 40-minute drive away, and this impressive Kentucky national park promises unique above and underground adventures for retirees to enjoy.