A Top Place To Retire In Kentucky Is This Bluegrass Favorite With A Walkable Downtown And Easy Trails

Multiple cities in the Bluegrass State offer the perfect blend of small-town convenience and outdoor recreation that many retirees look for when deciding where to relocate. Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is no exception. Founded on July 4, 1797, this charming destination in the middle of the state is rich with history. The Hardin County town was named after Revolutionary War veteran Andrew Hynes' wife, Elizabeth, after he gifted acres of land to the county. The town slowly grew through the early 1800s, experiencing a boom during the Civil War due to its being an essential railroad stop for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. It experienced another population and financial boom in the 1970s due to the growth of industrial parks. Now, Elizabethtown is the proud home of roughly 35,000 residents.

It is also one of the top cities to retire in the entire Derby State. In 2026, Elizabethtown was ranked the No. 4 best place to retire in Kentucky and No. 71 in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Located south of Louisville, Elizabethtown is just a 40-minute car ride from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Its lively and walkable downtown is simple to navigate, making it especially accessible for retirees who no longer drive. The city's easy outdoor hiking trails also suit retirees who want to stay active without it being strenuous.

Elizabethtown has been deemed an excellent choice for retired veterans as well. Given its proximity to Fort Knox, Kentucky, many former service members from the U.S. Army base may find the nearby city a natural fit for their retirement plans. Some active-duty service members and their families also live in Elizabethtown and commute to the base. Given its desirable location and urban expansion over the years, this quaint Kentucky city is becoming a popular retirement hub.