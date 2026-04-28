Just Outside Downtown Miami Is A Once-Thriving Florida Stadium That Could Get A Major Restoration

Miami is a lively destination dotted with architectural treasures and landmarks integral to the city's signature opulence and history. One noteworthy midcentury modern structure stands out, largely due to its vacant state: Miami Marine Stadium. Located only 10 minutes outside from downtown, it has been out of use for more than 30 years but may soon experience a revival. In February 2026, city commissioners approved a proposal that will go before voters in August. If approved, it could pave the way for a major restoration of the stadium.

The Miami Marine Stadium, built in 1963, is situated on Biscayne Bay. Uniquely, it features a basin and once had a floating stage. Speaking to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2013, architect Hilario Candela explained, "At the place where the stadium was, I kept looking at the water and the land kissing each other, right at that spot. And I wanted to celebrate that." Constructed of concrete, the stadium was an innovative feat for its time. It has 6,566 seats and a distinct geometric and Brutalist-style design.

For years, it was the site of powerboat races, concerts — including performances by Queen and Gloria Estefan – and other events. Attendees were also treated to panoramic vistas of downtown Miami. Put simply, it provided them with experiences that were as scenic as they were memorable. Then came August 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Although the building survived the storm, the city closed it.