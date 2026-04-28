Just Outside Downtown Miami Is A Once-Thriving Florida Stadium That Could Get A Major Restoration
Miami is a lively destination dotted with architectural treasures and landmarks integral to the city's signature opulence and history. One noteworthy midcentury modern structure stands out, largely due to its vacant state: Miami Marine Stadium. Located only 10 minutes outside from downtown, it has been out of use for more than 30 years but may soon experience a revival. In February 2026, city commissioners approved a proposal that will go before voters in August. If approved, it could pave the way for a major restoration of the stadium.
The Miami Marine Stadium, built in 1963, is situated on Biscayne Bay. Uniquely, it features a basin and once had a floating stage. Speaking to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2013, architect Hilario Candela explained, "At the place where the stadium was, I kept looking at the water and the land kissing each other, right at that spot. And I wanted to celebrate that." Constructed of concrete, the stadium was an innovative feat for its time. It has 6,566 seats and a distinct geometric and Brutalist-style design.
For years, it was the site of powerboat races, concerts — including performances by Queen and Gloria Estefan – and other events. Attendees were also treated to panoramic vistas of downtown Miami. Put simply, it provided them with experiences that were as scenic as they were memorable. Then came August 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Although the building survived the storm, the city closed it.
What has prevented the Miami Marine Stadium from being restored to its former glory?
Nestled on Virginia Key, home to one of Miami's most scenic beaches, the Miami Marine Stadium has sat empty since 1992. Its walls, roof, and seats are now covered in graffiti. This could all change following the August 2026 primary election. If voters approve the proposal presented by city commissioners, Global Spectrum will take charge of managing the structure and its renovations. One of the conditions of the proposed 40-year partnership is that Miami would receive 93% of the profits once the stadium reopens.
Over the years, locals, community members, as well as the late architect Hilario Candela, have advocated for the structure's reopening and revitalization, expressing dismay at its abandonment. Efforts have been made, but nothing has worked, largely due to funding challenges and uncertainty over long-term revenue. In fact, it's widely believed that the building was closed not because of hurricane damage, but because it was no longer popular or profitable.
In light of its closure, the city even considered demolishing it, but those plans were scrapped. The stadium was later added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, and in 2024, it underwent structural repairs. Needless to say, the potential agreement with Global Spectrum is a breakthrough. "This precious jewel has been defaced and neglected, just another forgotten relic. But the city has a rare opportunity to correct an admitted mistake," one resident told WSVN 7News.
In the meantime, can you explore the Miami Marine Stadium?
Only time will tell what will become of the Miami Marine Stadium. Restoration could cost $60 million or more. If the deal with Global Spectrum – which is backed by advocates like Hilario Candela's son –moves forward, the company is expected to also financially contribute to the project. That said, previously renderings show the venue could include a new and improved floating stage, updated common areas, and more.
For now, the stadium awaits its fate. Although it was once a destination for urban explorers and artists, reviewers on Google say that is no longer the case. You may be tempted to explore the currently abandoned site, but keep in mind that "no trespassing" signs are posted on fences around the premises. Likewise, reviewers note that you can expect to be thwarted by security, though others claim it's a great spot to fly drones.
Although entry to the stadium is prohibited, events are regularly held on the water and on the grounds next to it. In the past, these have included the SOFLO Boat Show, visual spectacles by DroneArt Show, Heiva Miami (a Polynesian festival), and more. If you found reading about the Miami Marine Stadium, its history, and its possible future interesting, you might want to check out this article on the Orlando Sun Resort, Florida's once-thriving forgotten resort near Disney that is transforming into a multi-store shopping destination, and HM-69, the abandoned Everglades missile site transformed into a landmark worth visiting.