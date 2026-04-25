The Denver Airport Has A Secret Spot Where You Can Take A Cozy, Quiet Nap
Traveling can be a true delight, but there are times when the realities of it can be overwhelming, like at the airport. Having been stuck in airports on some truly long layovers, I am well acquainted with needing to try and get some sleep in a busy place. And while there are some airports that offer options like sleep pods and even hotels, it's nice to have something free. If you're flying through Denver International Airport, a place like this exists. It's the aptly named Rest and Recharge area, and you can find it tucked away up on the mezzanine of Concourse A.
It has a mix of comfortable lounge chairs and couches, so you can literally put your feet up. It also has a wealth of outlets, allowing you to get everything charged. There are some padded chairs and benches that are large enough to lie down on at some of the gates throughout Denver airport, but this space has a decided advantage of being a floor up and away from the gates (between A39 and 40). The flight announcements aren't as loud, and you don't have as many people walking by.
I fly through Denver a lot, and this has become a go-to spot if I have more than a couple of hours to wait in the airport and I need a nap. And I'm not alone. On a Reddit thread about sleeping at the Denver airport, someone commented, "This is the best thing about the Denver airport. Comfy, quiet, somewhat private, and it's free."
Some tips about how to best enjoy the Denver International Airport Rest and Recharge area
There are a couple of things to keep in mind for the Rest and Recharge area in the Denver International Airport. If you've gotten some shut-eye, and you're using the space to scroll on your phone or read a book, look around to see if there are any empty spaces. If it's all full and you and your devices are recharged, move along to let someone else use the space. And if you are listening to or watching something, use headphones. It's also a place where you'll be happier if you've packed a scarf (the simple accessory to easily elevate any outfit) since it can double as a light blanket. An eye mask and some ear plugs will go a long way in helping you get more comfortable here, too.
Long layovers also mean you're probably going to need some sustenance; thankfully, Denver International Airport has some surprisingly good food options. Though out of respect for your fellow tired travelers, don't eat your food in the Rest and Recharge area since not everyone else may like the smell of it.
For another way to spend time at the airport, you can check out some of the artwork, some of which has led to interesting conspiracy theories about the Denver airport. If you have a truly long daytime layover, you could take the train into downtown Denver to visit Union Station's world-class hotel and award-winning restaurants. But you'd have to go back through security, which, in Denver, can take long.