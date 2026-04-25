The Denver Airport Has A Secret Spot Where You Can Take A Cozy, Quiet Nap

Traveling can be a true delight, but there are times when the realities of it can be overwhelming, like at the airport. Having been stuck in airports on some truly long layovers, I am well acquainted with needing to try and get some sleep in a busy place. And while there are some airports that offer options like sleep pods and even hotels, it's nice to have something free. If you're flying through Denver International Airport, a place like this exists. It's the aptly named Rest and Recharge area, and you can find it tucked away up on the mezzanine of Concourse A.

It has a mix of comfortable lounge chairs and couches, so you can literally put your feet up. It also has a wealth of outlets, allowing you to get everything charged. There are some padded chairs and benches that are large enough to lie down on at some of the gates throughout Denver airport, but this space has a decided advantage of being a floor up and away from the gates (between A39 and 40). The flight announcements aren't as loud, and you don't have as many people walking by.

I fly through Denver a lot, and this has become a go-to spot if I have more than a couple of hours to wait in the airport and I need a nap. And I'm not alone. On a Reddit thread about sleeping at the Denver airport, someone commented, "This is the best thing about the Denver airport. Comfy, quiet, somewhat private, and it's free."