Between Evansville And Nashville Is 'The Batter Capital Of The World' With Downtown Shopping And Family Fun

Kentucky may be home to the South's only bourbon boat tour, but fans of biscuits, muffins, brownies, and batter-fried foods should visit Hopkinsville in the western part of the state. Situated between Evansville and Nashville, Tennessee, along U.S. Highway 41, Hopkinsville has one of the South's most interesting small-town nicknames, claiming the unique title of "Batter Capital of the World."

The reputation comes from the town's role as a major producer of wheat and flour products, home to Hopkinsville Milling Company, Siemer Milling, and Continental Mills. The city produces a number of well-known batter-related products, such as Krusteaz mixes, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, and even Ghirardelli brownie mix. Many store-brand baking mixes are made in Hopkinsville, too, including Trader Joe's, Kroger, Great Value, and Target.

For visitors, the nickname adds a fun reason to visit, but Hopkinsville's fame goes beyond its batter heritage. The town gained national recognition during the 2017 total solar eclipse, when it was widely promoted as the best viewing location in the world due to its long duration of totality (giving it another nickname, "Eclipseville," according to the American Astronomical Society). It's also home to the Kelly Incident, where five adults and seven children claimed their farm was attacked by aliens in 1955 (it's said this legend influenced Steven Spielberg's film "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"). While these were singular events, Hopkinsville still offers a preserved historic downtown district, small-town shopping, family-friendly attractions, and local festivals that draw in plenty of visitors each year. Its location makes it a good pit-stop for road-trippers heading between Evansville and Nashville, and those interested in flying in can plan to land at Nashville's airport just a little over an hour away.