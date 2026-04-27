Between Cincinnati And Louisville Is Indiana's 'Crown Jewel Of Greek Revival Architecture' With History And Gardens

While history buffs may head to Vincennes, Indiana's oldest city, brimming with European charm and unique architecture, there is another destination in the Hoosier State worth visiting for remarkable history. Tucked along the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville lies Madison, an underrated Indiana gem with riverfront charm. Here, you'll find the Lanier Mansion, which refers to itself as the state's "crown jewel of Greek Revival architecture." This stately residence was built in the 1840s for James Lanier, a wealthy Madison bank executive. Designed by local architect Francis Costigan, the mansion is an accurate exemplar of the Greek Revival style with elements such as a symmetrical structure, impressive columns, and elaborate carved decoration. Behind the impressive exterior, the mansion's interiors reveal how the elite lived in the mid-19th century with gracious rooms brimming with lavish furnishings.

The 10-acre riverfront property surrounding the mansion was beautifully landscaped with formal gardens by Lanier's son, Alexander. The home was owned by the Lanier family until 1917 and was later opened to the public as a museum in 1925. After a restoration in the 1990s to return the interiors and gardens to their original 19th-century aesthetic, the Lanier Mansion became a National Historic Landmark in 1994.

Today, the Lanier Mansion draws visitors to this Greek Revival marvel to discover its unique architecture, period interiors, and sprawling gardens. The mansion's interiors can only be visited on ticketed scheduled tours, but the rest of the estate can be explored independently, free of charge. The Lanier Mansion is open year-round from Wednesday through Sunday.