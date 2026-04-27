Between Cincinnati And Louisville Is Indiana's 'Crown Jewel Of Greek Revival Architecture' With History And Gardens
While history buffs may head to Vincennes, Indiana's oldest city, brimming with European charm and unique architecture, there is another destination in the Hoosier State worth visiting for remarkable history. Tucked along the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville lies Madison, an underrated Indiana gem with riverfront charm. Here, you'll find the Lanier Mansion, which refers to itself as the state's "crown jewel of Greek Revival architecture." This stately residence was built in the 1840s for James Lanier, a wealthy Madison bank executive. Designed by local architect Francis Costigan, the mansion is an accurate exemplar of the Greek Revival style with elements such as a symmetrical structure, impressive columns, and elaborate carved decoration. Behind the impressive exterior, the mansion's interiors reveal how the elite lived in the mid-19th century with gracious rooms brimming with lavish furnishings.
The 10-acre riverfront property surrounding the mansion was beautifully landscaped with formal gardens by Lanier's son, Alexander. The home was owned by the Lanier family until 1917 and was later opened to the public as a museum in 1925. After a restoration in the 1990s to return the interiors and gardens to their original 19th-century aesthetic, the Lanier Mansion became a National Historic Landmark in 1994.
Today, the Lanier Mansion draws visitors to this Greek Revival marvel to discover its unique architecture, period interiors, and sprawling gardens. The mansion's interiors can only be visited on ticketed scheduled tours, but the rest of the estate can be explored independently, free of charge. The Lanier Mansion is open year-round from Wednesday through Sunday.
Exploring the history of the Lanier Mansion
The ochre-hued, white-trimmed Greek Revival facade of the Lanier Mansion showcased Lanier's social standing as one of Madison's most prominent residents. Inspired by ancient Greek temples, the Greek Revival style of architecture was so popular in America in the 19th century that it was even referred to as the "National Style," according to Mansion Global. The interior layout of the mansion also adheres to the classic Greek Revival design with a central hall and symmetrical rooms. The pièce de résistance of the entryway is the seemingly floating staircase, which spirals up to an illuminating skylight.
The guided tours will lead you through the mansion's rooms, pointing out architectural details and significant interiors, which were restored with period replicas. You'll see the elegant dining room wrapped in floral wallpaper and crowned by a bronze chandelier, parlors adorned with grand sculptures, gilded mirrors, and an 18th-century harp, and the private Lanier bedrooms with their luxe canopy beds and fireplaces."This is a gorgeous mansion inside and out," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The continued preservation of this beautiful craftsmanship was impressive, especially the 3-story spiral staircase."
Beyond the opulence of the home, you'll also be able to see the kitchen, which was restored in 2017, as well as the modest servants' quarters located on the mansion's third floor. The Lanier Mansion hosts specialty events to delve more into the rich history of the mansion and the town of Madison. Though James Lanier later moved to New York, he was still heavily involved with Indiana, even loaning the state $1 million during the Civil War.
Strolling the gardens of the Lanier Mansion
After James Lanier moved to New York in 1851, the house was entrusted to his son, Alexander. Over the years, Alexander modernized the house, but he primarily focused on developing the property's 10-acre grounds, adding formal gardens and building three greenhouses. The gardens were later restored to their late 19th-century design. Today, the southern entrance of the mansion leads out of the South Portico, a grand veranda flanked by towering columns. A number of stairs connect the South Portico down to the series of manicured boxwood hedges, which open onto the South Lawn with spectacular Ohio River views.
Adjacent to the boxwood gardens is a sunken walled garden lined with a brick path and plants. On the other side of the mansion is the North Lawn, an impressive circular lawn surrounded by trees. Dotting the corner of the North Lawn is a fanciful gazebo surrounded by flowering saplings.
The romantic and idyllic nature of the Lanier Mansion's garden has made it a popular wedding and event venue in Madison. While the property is beautiful to visit year-round, the gardens truly come to life in the spring and summer months when dogwood trees, azaleas, daffodils, and other flowers bloom. However, the fall months are also a pleasant time to visit, as the trees reveal brilliant foliage. After you've thoroughly explored the gardens, stroll down to the Ohio River, where a sidewalk runs parallel to the water for a scenic stroll. To discover more of Madison's natural beauty, head to the nearby Clifty Falls State Park, a secret paradise of waterfalls, cliffs, and fossils.