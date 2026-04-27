Between Raleigh And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's Charming City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Museums
From the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the beaches of the Outer Banks, travelers will find all kinds of adventure in North Carolina. Stargazers can head to the Brunswick Islands for a serene getaway with glorious night skies, while foodies can indulge in one-of-a-kind eats at Counter-, North Carolina's first Michelin-starred restaurant in Charlotte. Lower on the tourist radar is Dunn, a small town set amidst the vast green meadows of the countryside. With charming streets for strolling and plenty of museums to explore, Dunn is an underrated escape.
Growing from a humble farming settlement in the late 1800s to a bustling industrial center, Dunn still retains much of its boomtown atmosphere. Weathered brick facades that look straight from the Wild West line the downtown streets, a lingering echo of Dunn's tobacco and turpentine factories. Today, visitors can wander lanes dotted with tidy storefronts and venues. Catch a musical performance at the Stewart Theater, or step into the Bird's Nest Listening Room to hear local bands play.
A handful of museums will keep culture fiends occupied. Dive into the town's past at the Dunn Area History Museum in the heart of downtown, or take a journey back to the Civil War at the Averasboro Battlefield and Museum. Nature enthusiasts can bask in riverfront scenery at the Cape Fear River Trail Park, where gravel footpaths meander through idyllic woodlands. Quaint eateries back in town offer tasty bites to refuel, and cozy lodging options mean travelers can extend their stay. Raleigh residents can drive to Dunn in about 40 minutes, while those in Fayetteville are 30 minutes away, making Dunn a perfect weekend destination.
Explore local shops and tasty eateries in downtown Dunn, North Carolina
Walking around and shopping go hand in hand, and downtown Dunn makes it easy to do both. Find unique gifts or accessories at Jordan's Jewelry Store. Across the street is Lexie and the Chi, a vast emporium where shoppers will find an assortment of home decor items, from pastel-hued furniture and throw pillows to pottery and decorative lanterns. Meanwhile, foodies looking for high-quality produce should head to The Organic Butcher Shop, known for its selection of fresh meats and other grocery items.
Thrifters will find all kinds of treasures at the Dunn Beacon Store, where books, toys, clothes, and more crowd the space. Stylish outfits are also available at Bryant & Co. Boutique around the corner. Next door is Out & Back Running, where keen athletes can get fitted for the perfect shoes.
Grab something to eat right next to Lexie and the Chi at Broad Street Deli & Market, where tired shoppers can rest their feet while chowing down on roast beef sandwiches and turkey wraps. Past diners have mentioned the welcoming atmosphere and great service. Around the corner is The Butcher's Table, which serves classic American fare, like tender ribeye with a baked potato or filet mignon topped with butter. "Every time I am in Dunn, I make it a point to go to the Butcher's Table," reads one Google review.
Explore the museums in Dunn, and find a place to stay
For travelers who prefer sightseeing, Dunn offers a handful of interesting museums. Start the day at the Dunn Area History Museum, which is packed with tons of local memorabilia. "Well worth a trip to explore this local treasure", a Google reviewer shared. The General William C. Lee Airborne Museum, set within a colonial-style mansion, is sure to be a thrill for history buffs. The elegantly furnished rooms are interspersed with exhibits and personal belongings of the American general who earned the nickname "the father of America's airborne troops" for his contributions during World War II.
To get immersed in Civil War history, the Averasboro Battlefield & Museum is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Dunn. Travel back to the spring of 1865, when the surrounding grassy fields became the scene of a bloody clash between William Tecumseh Sherman's Union soldiers and Confederate troops. "Lots of cool artifacts and very educational", wrote one reviewer on Google.
After a day of sightseeing, retreat to comfortable accommodations within walking distance of the Airborne Museum at Simply Divine Events & Lodging. The bed and breakfast is tucked within a stately, century-old farmhouse with lounge space and stylish rooms. Other lodging options include a smattering of highway motels, including the Red Roof Inn, Country Inn & Suites, and Hampton Inn. For more excitement in the area, Goldsboro, considered North Carolina's "gateway to BBQ," is less than an hour's drive away.