Between Raleigh And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's Charming City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Museums

From the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the beaches of the Outer Banks, travelers will find all kinds of adventure in North Carolina. Stargazers can head to the Brunswick Islands for a serene getaway with glorious night skies, while foodies can indulge in one-of-a-kind eats at Counter-, North Carolina's first Michelin-starred restaurant in Charlotte. Lower on the tourist radar is Dunn, a small town set amidst the vast green meadows of the countryside. With charming streets for strolling and plenty of museums to explore, Dunn is an underrated escape.

Growing from a humble farming settlement in the late 1800s to a bustling industrial center, Dunn still retains much of its boomtown atmosphere. Weathered brick facades that look straight from the Wild West line the downtown streets, a lingering echo of Dunn's tobacco and turpentine factories. Today, visitors can wander lanes dotted with tidy storefronts and venues. Catch a musical performance at the Stewart Theater, or step into the Bird's Nest Listening Room to hear local bands play.

A handful of museums will keep culture fiends occupied. Dive into the town's past at the Dunn Area History Museum in the heart of downtown, or take a journey back to the Civil War at the Averasboro Battlefield and Museum. Nature enthusiasts can bask in riverfront scenery at the Cape Fear River Trail Park, where gravel footpaths meander through idyllic woodlands. Quaint eateries back in town offer tasty bites to refuel, and cozy lodging options mean travelers can extend their stay. Raleigh residents can drive to Dunn in about 40 minutes, while those in Fayetteville are 30 minutes away, making Dunn a perfect weekend destination.