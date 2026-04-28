Colorado's Once-Thriving Aviation Facility Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Vibrant Shopping Space
When you hit the mall, you probably expect to see the same stores you can find everywhere else. You know, the same beauty shops, the same clothing brands, and the same food court staples. However, there is a mall in the sun-soaked city of Aurora, Colorado that not only has unique local stores, services, and restaurants on offer, but is also set in a once-thriving aviation manufacturer. Stanley Marketplace opened in 2016 in the up-and-coming walkable neighborhood of Northwest Aurora in the former 75,000-square-foot Stanley Aviation manufacturing facility, which dates back to 1954.
Today, Stanley Marketplace has over 50 locally-owned stores, restaurants, and more, and they cover all sorts of interests. According to the official website, taking over an unused space is all part of a commitment to sustainability. To that end, you'll find vibrant farm-to-table restaurants, local sources, compostable leftovers and dinnerware, zero-waste shopping and activity venues, and other sustainable practices.
Stanley Marketplace is close to downtown Denver, making it a great day trip if you're visiting the city. It's also less than 16 miles from Denver International Airport, so it's pretty easy to get to, even if you're looking for something fun to do during a long layover. There is also free parking in one of three lots, and the marketplace is fully accessible, with ramps, parking spaces, and automatic doors.
The history of Stanley Marketplace and some of the stores you'll find there
The once-thriving Stanley Aviation facility was started by Aviation Hall of Fame member Robert Stanley. Among his many accomplishments, Stanley received a patent on the reversible pitch propeller, helped search for lost pilot Amelia Earhart, and was the initial test pilot of America's first jet, the Bell XP-59. He started his own aviation company and moved it to Aurora, Colorado in 1954. Stanley Aviation created innovations like improved ejection seats, supersonic escape capsules, and a machine to extract crew members out of low-flying ground attack planes. It was purchased by another company years after his passing and moved out of Aurora, leaving the facility abandoned. In 2014, however, Flightline Ventures purchased the building and gave it a second life as a retail space.
Stanley Marketplace has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, with one recent reviewer saying, "The place itself is incredible, definitely more of a 'coolest mall I've ever been to' vibe than your typical mall. There are so many unique shops, from books to specialty stores, a liquor store, and even a lounge with a pool table." Some of the unique stores include Bonez 4 Budz, a pet store which has its own doggie door; Zero Market, a shop with items like natural soaps, cosmetics, toiletries, and more where you can come in with your own container to purchase refills; and Elita Specialty Market and Kitchen, where you can find food items with a Latin and Mediterranean flair. Casa Artesanias is a fun pop-up store featuring pretty homemade crafts. Even Tattered Cover, the largest independent bookstore in Colorado, has a presence at Stanley Marketplace called Tattered Cover KIDS, with books for all ages and a story time corner.
Dining and activities at Stanley Marketplace
There are a number of dining options at Stanley Marketplace, like Annette Scratch to Table from James Beard Award-winner Caroline Glover; Lemongrass by Misaki, which is an offshoot of the sushi restaurant Misaki with dishes like poke bowls, pho, and bento boxes; and Traveling Mercies, an oyster and cocktail bar that's also from Caroline Glover. Molino Chido's Mexican cuisine, based on Mexico City's street food, is there as well, with locally-sourced ingredients. The eatery's chef, Tommy Lee, was named a 2026 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur. You'll also find dessert spots like Sweet Cow, which makes small-batch ice cream, and Miette et Chocolat, a French patisserie. Many of these spots, like the Stanley Beer Hall, have dog-friendly patios, and some have mountain views. Even more fun is the fact that you can walk through the common area of Stanley Marketplace with any adult beverages you purchase at one of the restaurants (as long as you use the cup they give you).
There are great health and wellness services like a gymnastics gym, a kickboxing studio, a Pilates studio, and even a dentist and a psychologist. There is an early childhood education center, a barber shop, and The Local Drive, a 10,000-square-foot space with indoor golf and a cocktail bar. Finally, while you're in Aurora, make sure to check out the charming local neighborhood of Aurora Highlands just around 10 miles away to enjoy some local bites and scenic trails.