Colorado's Once-Thriving Aviation Facility Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Vibrant Shopping Space

When you hit the mall, you probably expect to see the same stores you can find everywhere else. You know, the same beauty shops, the same clothing brands, and the same food court staples. However, there is a mall in the sun-soaked city of Aurora, Colorado that not only has unique local stores, services, and restaurants on offer, but is also set in a once-thriving aviation manufacturer. Stanley Marketplace opened in 2016 in the up-and-coming walkable neighborhood of Northwest Aurora in the former 75,000-square-foot Stanley Aviation manufacturing facility, which dates back to 1954.

Today, Stanley Marketplace has over 50 locally-owned stores, restaurants, and more, and they cover all sorts of interests. According to the official website, taking over an unused space is all part of a commitment to sustainability. To that end, you'll find vibrant farm-to-table restaurants, local sources, compostable leftovers and dinnerware, zero-waste shopping and activity venues, and other sustainable practices.

Stanley Marketplace is close to downtown Denver, making it a great day trip if you're visiting the city. It's also less than 16 miles from Denver International Airport, so it's pretty easy to get to, even if you're looking for something fun to do during a long layover. There is also free parking in one of three lots, and the marketplace is fully accessible, with ramps, parking spaces, and automatic doors.