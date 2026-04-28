Between Chattanooga And Birmingham Is Alabama's Once-Thriving But Now Abandoned Town With An Unfinished Nuclear Plant
Most ghost towns tend to die once, but Bellefonte, Alabama, has experienced multiple deaths throughout its history. Bypassed by railroads, gutted by Civil War fires, and overshadowed by a suspended nuclear power plant, the settlement is now a historical marker in desolate woodlands alongside the Tennessee River. The abandoned town is situated around two hours from Birmingham, Alabama, and an hour from Chattanooga, Tennessee, on U.S. Highway 72. Today, Bellefonte greets visitors with only an eerie cemetery, a solitary chimney, and abandoned cooling towers.
Tangled overgrowth now claims what was once a successful river port. The town is named for a spring whose name means "beautiful fount" in French. By 1844, 400 people lived in the relatively thriving town, but development halted with a fateful 1849 decision regarding the construction of a railroad. Afraid that the trains would cannibalize their river trade, locals refused to cooperate, which sealed the town's fate. That unfortunate judgment caused the Memphis and Charleston Railroad to route through the neighboring city of Scottsboro instead. Located just 10 minutes west, Scottsboro's claim to fame today is being the home of America's only retailer of unclaimed airline luggage.
Bellefonte became even more devastated during the Civil War, when the town's courthouse was burned. The economy never fully recovered, causing the residents to leave town by the 1920s, thus abandoning it to become an isolated stretch of woods. The somber seclusion of the land eventually made it a candidate for a nuclear project. However, this second life for Bellefonte has been just as complicated as its first.
What to expect when visiting Bellefonte, Alabama, today
Today, a solitary vine-draped chimney and the eerie Old Bellefonte Cemetery are the only reminders that this was once an actual town. The cemetery contains 229 burial plots, though only 57 markers are visible beneath the overgrowth; this disproportionate ratio suggests many unmarked graves and possible grave robberies. Visitors exploring deep into the backwoods have even stumbled upon a deteriorating cabin of unknown origin that remains a mystery to locals.
While the abandoned Bellefonte Nuclear Plant grounds are closed to the public, travelers cannot miss the two massive cooling towers looming over the trees. Construction on the 1,600-acre plant began in 1974, around five decades after the town was abandoned. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) originally selected this remote site for two 1,256-megawatt nuclear reactors, but work halted in 1988, despite the first unit being nearly 90% complete. After decades of legal red tape, Bellefonte may now be on the verge of a resurrection. A March 2026 energy deal between the U.S. and Japan designated Bellefonte as a potential hub for next-generation modular reactors.
There are many other nearby landmarks around this particular Tennessee River route that might interest those making the trek to Bellefonte. Around 17 minutes away is Sauta Cave, which has its own form of local lore as a former saltpeter mine and even a secret nightclub during the Prohibition era. About 30 minutes away, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a massive cave system known for a "Goliath"-sized stalagmite structure. 40 minutes southwest along the Tennessee River is Guntersville, the antithesis of a ghost town with a lively waterfront dining scene.