California's Most Dog-Friendly Beach Is An Idyllic Sandy Stretch On The Pacific Coast Highway
California's beaches come in every shape and size, from rocky coves bashed by wild waves to endless expanses of sand for kids to play. However, finding a beach where dogs can run free is arguably more difficult than eating a bacon sandwich in front of Fido.
One sandy stretch often considered the best dog beach in California is Huntington Dog Beach, or simply "Dog Beach," if you're in the area. You'll find this doggy paradise in Orange County's Huntington Beach, a famously dog-friendly city and contender for the title "Surf City USA." Dog Beach's 1.5-mile shore runs along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between Goldenwest Street and Seapoint Street. It's entirely leash-optional and equipped with 10 doggy bag stations. Although tail-wagging shenanigans are the main focus, the beach itself is beautiful, featuring soft, clean sands and glowing sunsets that light up the whole sky.
But what makes this beach stand out is the dog culture, if you will. Visitors consistently report feeling welcomed and supported by other dog owners, even if it's their pooch's first time seeing the ocean. "Our pup loves people and has been playful with other dogs at the Vet or on walks, but how would she interact with everything in this big new world? So many people understood and offered their hospitality, introducing their dogs and giving us encouragement," shared a new dog owner on Google Reviews. The beach is maintained by the Preservation Society of Huntington Dog Beach, a non-profit in charge of keeping the beach safe, clean, and open to all dogs.
What is the etiquette at Huntington Dog Beach?
Before tearing it up on the sand, there are a few rules and guidelines you should know. Although the beach itself is a leash-optional zone, the parking lot and the cliff between PCH and the sand require leashes. Not only could your dog run into traffic, but ground squirrels also burrow into the bluffs. Frequent visitors also stress the importance of only walking your dog on Dog Beach—don't even set a paw on the nearby beaches. For instance, the stretches of sand at family-friendly Bolsa Chica State Beach don't allow dogs.
An important note: You are responsible for your dog. This means owners must keep their dogs under control and manage interactions between other four-legged companions (both leashed and unleashed). It's also important to make sure your dog doesn't disturb other beachgoers, specifically people relaxing in the sand. After all, this is a people beach too. Visitors report that dog owners generally follow the set rules, which contributes to the comfortable atmosphere.
While the concept of responsibility might seem like common knowledge, there are also a few beach-specific rules. Puppies under four months, dogs in heat, and sick dogs aren't allowed. In addition, this isn't a space for unvaccinated pups or aggressive dogs (whether towards people, other dogs, or both). Chasing seagulls, ground squirrels, shorebirds, or other wild animals is also firmly against the rules. Finally, ensure that your dog's collar has your current contact info, and always grab doggy bags to pick up after your pet.
Tips for visiting Huntington Dog Beach
Visitors report that there's generally enough parking; however, weekends can get busy. There are two metered parking lots at Huntington Dog Beach, which you'll spot as you drive along PCH. The price is $2.50 per hour, at the time of writing, payable via credit or debit card (no coins). In all the excitement, don't forget to place the parking receipt in a visible location on your dashboard. Once you park, walk across the bluffs and down to the sands of Huntington Dog Beach.
The bluffs serve as a barrier between the beach and PCH, but there's no fence. If your dog tends to bolt or it's their first time at the beach, consider keeping the leash on. However, there's enough space to find a place to see how your dog reacts off leash or allow a less social dog to explore in peace. Leashed dogs are also allowed on the Huntington Bike Path, a multi-use route that runs parallel to the beach.
Make traveling with your pet a breeze by bringing your own water, portable doggy bowl, and at least two towels (one to dry off your dog and another for in the car). Some visitors also recommend packing dog-safe sunscreen, which should be applied to the ears, nose, and exposed belly area. For another dog-friendly beach off PCH, visit oceanfront Leo Carrillo State Park up the coast near Malibu.