California's Most Dog-Friendly Beach Is An Idyllic Sandy Stretch On The Pacific Coast Highway

California's beaches come in every shape and size, from rocky coves bashed by wild waves to endless expanses of sand for kids to play. However, finding a beach where dogs can run free is arguably more difficult than eating a bacon sandwich in front of Fido.

One sandy stretch often considered the best dog beach in California is Huntington Dog Beach, or simply "Dog Beach," if you're in the area. You'll find this doggy paradise in Orange County's Huntington Beach, a famously dog-friendly city and contender for the title "Surf City USA." Dog Beach's 1.5-mile shore runs along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between Goldenwest Street and Seapoint Street. It's entirely leash-optional and equipped with 10 doggy bag stations. Although tail-wagging shenanigans are the main focus, the beach itself is beautiful, featuring soft, clean sands and glowing sunsets that light up the whole sky.

But what makes this beach stand out is the dog culture, if you will. Visitors consistently report feeling welcomed and supported by other dog owners, even if it's their pooch's first time seeing the ocean. "Our pup loves people and has been playful with other dogs at the Vet or on walks, but how would she interact with everything in this big new world? So many people understood and offered their hospitality, introducing their dogs and giving us encouragement," shared a new dog owner on Google Reviews. The beach is maintained by the Preservation Society of Huntington Dog Beach, a non-profit in charge of keeping the beach safe, clean, and open to all dogs.