Between Chicago And Rockford Is A Relaxed Village With Friendly Parks And Low-Key Local Eats

If you wander off the interstate onto Illinois' state highways and country roads, you'll pass hundreds of small Midwestern towns. Most share the familiar rhythms of a modest main street, a handful of restaurants, a dive bar or two, a few parks or shops, and the occasional seasonal festival. They all have their appeal, but few are true out-of-the-way destinations. I would know — I grew up in northern Illinois, where corn and soybean fields outnumber almost everything else, and getting around typically requires a car, as public transportation is scarce. Many of these small towns don't even have a hotel. The Village of Kirkland, Illinois, fits that mold. Yet what it may lack in amenities, it makes up for in friendly community, deep-rooted history, and a laid-back vibe. While you won't hear many out-of-towners planning a trip there — after all, the village's motto is "a nice place to call home" — maybe they should. Kirkland has a regional reputation for one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays, and Family Destinations Guide calls it "one of the most relaxed spots in America."

Kirkland began as a 19th-century settlement founded by William Thomas Kirk, who helped secure a railroad stop for the area. The village later grew with local agriculture and livestock businesses before those industries — and Amtrak's passenger rail service — declined in the 1970s. Today, Kirkland retains small farms and a sawmill.

Though some decry the rural DeKalb County community as boring, many residents appreciate the quiet perks, like keeping hens for fresh eggs and participating in a community garden. Located roughly 25 miles southeast of Rockford, where you'll find the nearest airport, and about 75 miles northwest of Chicago, Kirkland's approximately 1,500 residents sit within easy reach of major regional hubs.