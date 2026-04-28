Brimming With Nostalgic Charm Between Charlotte And Knoxville Is North Carolina's Oldest Continuously Operating Hotel

Tucked away in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are small towns that are quaint yet full of outdoor adventure. A prime example is Burnsville — "the hiking capital of Western North Carolina" — a perfectly artsy, outdoor getaway. Situated between Charlotte and Knoxville, Tennessee, the destination is also home to the state's oldest continuously operating hotel. Burnsville, about 40 minutes away from Asheville, has a population of fewer than 2,000 and is home to the NuWray Hotel. Dating back to 1833, it's nestled in downtown Burnsville's Town Square and is recognizable for its Colonial Revival style, which captures the charm of a bygone era.

Featuring massive brick columns and an expansive porch, the hotel even predates Burnsville. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure has stood the test of time. Over the years, however, the NuWray Hotel has undergone a series of changes. It began as humble lodgings and was later updated by Garret Deweese Ray, the building's second owner. His daughter and son-in-law, whose last name was Wray — the origin of the hotel's name — were the next to take over what was then known as the Old Ray.

The hotel remained in the family for decades, and under their stewardship, it was transformed into the structure that stands today. It is now owned by Amanda and James Keith, who completed an extensive renovation and celebrated its grand reopening in 2025. The NuWray Hotel's traditional aesthetic remains intact, offering guests a tangible connection to Burnsville and North Carolina's past. As one reviewer on Google put it, "You can feel the history the moment you walk in."