Brimming With Nostalgic Charm Between Charlotte And Knoxville Is North Carolina's Oldest Continuously Operating Hotel
Tucked away in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are small towns that are quaint yet full of outdoor adventure. A prime example is Burnsville — "the hiking capital of Western North Carolina" — a perfectly artsy, outdoor getaway. Situated between Charlotte and Knoxville, Tennessee, the destination is also home to the state's oldest continuously operating hotel. Burnsville, about 40 minutes away from Asheville, has a population of fewer than 2,000 and is home to the NuWray Hotel. Dating back to 1833, it's nestled in downtown Burnsville's Town Square and is recognizable for its Colonial Revival style, which captures the charm of a bygone era.
Featuring massive brick columns and an expansive porch, the hotel even predates Burnsville. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure has stood the test of time. Over the years, however, the NuWray Hotel has undergone a series of changes. It began as humble lodgings and was later updated by Garret Deweese Ray, the building's second owner. His daughter and son-in-law, whose last name was Wray — the origin of the hotel's name — were the next to take over what was then known as the Old Ray.
The hotel remained in the family for decades, and under their stewardship, it was transformed into the structure that stands today. It is now owned by Amanda and James Keith, who completed an extensive renovation and celebrated its grand reopening in 2025. The NuWray Hotel's traditional aesthetic remains intact, offering guests a tangible connection to Burnsville and North Carolina's past. As one reviewer on Google put it, "You can feel the history the moment you walk in."
Step inside the NuWray Hotel in Burnsville, North Carolina
Boasting three floors, the NuWray Hotel features a wood-paneled lobby where guests are welcomed by an old stone fireplace. Here, they can relax in rocking chairs and enjoy the cozy ambiance of this nearly 200-year-old property. As for the rooms, there are 22 options that are suitable for two people. All include private bathrooms, air conditioning (added during the recent renovation), distinct decor, and names. Speaking to Southern Hospitality Magazine in 2025, owner Amanda Keith said that the rooms are a nod to both the hotel and the surrounding area's heritage.
That includes the Elvis Suite — named for the King of Rock 'n' Roll who once stayed there – on the second floor and the Rush Wray Suite on the third floor, named for the former owner who ran the NuWray Hotel from the 1960s to the 80s. Both are deluxe accommodations, with the latter featuring a walk-in shower. Smaller standard and economy rooms are available, too. Throughout the hotel, guests can expect to see period details, including remnants of 19th-century wallpaper and vintage-inspired furnishings such as metal beds, vanities, elegant armchairs, and tufted seating.
"The building is beautiful and historic, with real hardwood floors, exposed wooden beams in the ceilings, and antique furniture," notes a review on Google, where the NuWray Hotel holds a 4.7 rating. On that note, the Keiths have reiterated that their goal was to elevate rather than alter the property, given its significance and local importance. It's also why the onsite eatery, The Old Ray Restaurant, primarily serves comfort fare, similar to what was served when the Wray family owned the hotel.
Plan your stay at the NuWray Hotel in Burnsville, North Carolina
For those interested in staying at North Carolina's oldest continuously operating hotel, accommodations are also available at the pet-friendly Carriage House, located just steps away. This brick structure dates to 1925 and also houses an eatery, cafe, and pub known as the Carriage House Sundries. In addition to this and The Old Ray Restaurant, the hotel features the Washroom Bar – a speakeasy-style venue that frequently hosts live music — and Roland's Bar on the Deck, a seasonal outdoor space. However, there are other places to eat and things to do around the NuWray Hotel, with reviewers commending its walkability and location on the Burnsville Town Square.
Downtown Burnsville, for instance, offers local shops and galleries, while Parkway Playhouse – less than a mile away – hosts performances in a historic venue. Of course, you can always venture outside of town and explore Burnsville's natural beauty. The NuWray hotel is about an hour and a half away from Mount Mitchell State Park, home to eastern America's highest peak. Plus, it's considered to be one of the best state parks to visit in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Potential guests should note that the hotel does not have an elevator, meaning luggage must be carried upstairs. This may present challenges for those with limited mobility, though accessible rooms are available on the first floor. As of this writing, nightly rates start at under $200.