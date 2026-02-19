The Blue Ridge Mountains' 5 Best State Parks To Visit, According To Travelers

The ancient Blue Ridge Mountains are among the oldest mountain ranges in the world, dating back 270 million years. Despite their advanced age, the Blue Ridge Mountains remain one of the most beautiful natural features in the eastern United States, running through a particularly scenic stretch of the wider Appalachian Mountains as they extend north to south. Though they technically begin in Pennsylvania and Maryland, the Blue Ridge province really hits its scenic stride in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia. Along the way, the Blue Ridge Mountains serve as the backdrop for some of America's most famous national parks, from the scenic (yet accessible) Shenandoah National Park of Virginia to the iconic (and extremely popular) Great Smoky Mountains. And that's not even mentioning the famous Blue Ridge Parkway that stretches 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina! Lost in the acclaim of these national parks, however, are the many amazing Blue Ridge Mountain state parks.

With such phenomenal Appalachian scenery, abundant water systems, and some of the East Coast's most beautiful forests, the Blue Ridge Mountains serve as fertile ground for premier state parks in every state they touch. To a certain extent, making a list of five "top" Blue Ridge Mountain state parks to visit is as easy as picking any five at random, as virtually all Blue Ridge state parks offer amazing scenery and unforgettable outdoor adventures. That being said, a few Blue Ridge Mountain state parks do stand out when it comes to popular acclaim. Going off of cumulative traveler reviews on popular sites like Tripadvisor, these five state parks in three different states may be the best state parks to visit in the Blue Ridge Mountains.