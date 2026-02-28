North Carolina's Idyllic Blue Ridge Mountain State Park Is Home To Eastern America's Highest Peak
Only the most avid outdoor enthusiasts know what it's really like to climb North America's tallest mountain, Alaska's Mount Denali (20,310 feet). Somewhat more accessible is the trek to Mount Whitney (14,505 feet) — located in the wildly underrated Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, it's the highest peak in the "lower 48" states. But for those who'd like to see one of the country's tallest mountains without needing a permit, it's hard to beat North Carolina's Mount Mitchell State Park. Home to the highest peak in the Eastern U.S., it's an idyllic outdoor refuge tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Conveniently located just 30 miles northeast of Asheville's lively shops, eateries, and galleries (about an hour away by car), the state park is named for Mount Mitchell, which is itself named for Elisha Mitchell (1793-1857), once a science professor at the University of North Carolina. In 1835, Mitchell figured out a way to measure the mountain's height (rising to an elevation of 6,684 feet above sea level, it's the highest peak east of the Mississippi River). Taking in panoramic views from the summit and enjoying nearby hiking trails are still key attractions for visitors to Mount Mitchell State Park, which first opened in 1915.
Luckily for visitors of different ages and mobility levels, it's possible to drive most of the way to the summit along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway and NC Highway 128. There's a parking area near the top where you can leave the car and walk to the observation deck along a paved quarter-mile trail (helpfully, it's wheelchair-accessible). From the deck, you'll get to take in sweeping 360-degree views over some of the highest mountains in the Eastern U.S. and rolling hills densely covered in Appalachian spruce-fir forest.
Explore Mount Mitchell State Park
Past visitors rave about the views from the summit. "Stunning Blue Ridge views," said one traveler from Belgium who visited in early summer, on TripAdvisor. "The weather was near-perfect with clear skies [and] unobstructed views out to the horizon." Many mentioned that the tree-lined hike from the parking lot to the observation deck was a pleasure, too. "The walk to the top is very doable," said another reviewer. "Along the way to the top, you will find mystical and magical woodlands!"
From May to October, you'll find a gift shop, concessions, and informative exhibits to check out, plus the popular Mount Mitchell Café & Eatery, a great spot for lunch or coffee while exploring the park. No matter the time of year, visitors can hike along various trails surrounding the summit or enjoy an open-air meal at the highest picnic spot in the Eastern U.S. Near the parking area, you'll find dozens of picnic tables and stone grills overlooking Blue Ridge mountainscapes. If you'd rather enjoy views of Mount Mitchell from afar, try a hike along the Deep Gap Trail, which also originates in the parking area closest to the summit. The two-mile round-trip trail leads you through spruce and balsam fir forest to the summit of Mount Craig, where you'll be able to look back at views of Mount Mitchell.
Mount Mitchell State Park is free to enter and is open year-round, though it sometimes closes in winter when roadways are icy (check the park's website for updates). The park has some rustic campsites ($27 per night) available to book in warmer months, though many travelers visit on day trips from Asheville. Consider a stay at the Omni Grove Park Inn, a chic and historic mountaintop resort in the area.