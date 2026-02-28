North Carolina's Idyllic Blue Ridge Mountain State Park Is Home To Eastern America's Highest Peak

Only the most avid outdoor enthusiasts know what it's really like to climb North America's tallest mountain, Alaska's Mount Denali (20,310 feet). Somewhat more accessible is the trek to Mount Whitney (14,505 feet) — located in the wildly underrated Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, it's the highest peak in the "lower 48" states. But for those who'd like to see one of the country's tallest mountains without needing a permit, it's hard to beat North Carolina's Mount Mitchell State Park. Home to the highest peak in the Eastern U.S., it's an idyllic outdoor refuge tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Conveniently located just 30 miles northeast of Asheville's lively shops, eateries, and galleries (about an hour away by car), the state park is named for Mount Mitchell, which is itself named for Elisha Mitchell (1793-1857), once a science professor at the University of North Carolina. In 1835, Mitchell figured out a way to measure the mountain's height (rising to an elevation of 6,684 feet above sea level, it's the highest peak east of the Mississippi River). Taking in panoramic views from the summit and enjoying nearby hiking trails are still key attractions for visitors to Mount Mitchell State Park, which first opened in 1915.

Luckily for visitors of different ages and mobility levels, it's possible to drive most of the way to the summit along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway and NC Highway 128. There's a parking area near the top where you can leave the car and walk to the observation deck along a paved quarter-mile trail (helpfully, it's wheelchair-accessible). From the deck, you'll get to take in sweeping 360-degree views over some of the highest mountains in the Eastern U.S. and rolling hills densely covered in Appalachian spruce-fir forest.