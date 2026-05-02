Between Lebanon And Brattleboro Is An Artsy City With A Charming Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Natural Beauty
Travel doesn't always have to be a budget-breaker. If you're trying to plan a memorable trip that won't cost an arm and a leg, consider New Hampshire. Not only has it been named the most affordable state in America, but it's also a New England beauty with no sales or income tax. Don't worry; that doesn't mean you'll have to compromise on the quality of the experience, especially if you choose the right destination.
A great place to visit would be Claremont, a small but artsy city that promises a well-rounded mix of charming downtown attractions and unrestricted natural beauty. The Sullivan County gem is quiet and calm, but you'll still be able to find what you need to make your visit run smoothly, from locally owned shops to a nice selection of eateries. Add an opera house and a theater, and you've got yourself a proper yet relaxing city break.
But how do you get here? Claremont is about half an hour south of Lebanon and 50 minutes north of Vermont's Brattleboro. Even those driving from Concord, the state capital, are only looking at a one-hour road trip. If you're thinking about flying into the region, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is a top option — big enough to offer a good variety of flights, but still less than 1½ hours away. If you can't find any convenient deals here, try Bradley International Airport, about two hours south. Public transit isn't the most convenient from either of these entryways, so you might need to get a rental. Once you arrive, though, Claremont is pretty walkable.
Claremont's artsy attractions, charming downtown, and quaint local shops
Don't let the city's humble size — the population is just over 13,000 — fool you. Arts lovers will find several unmissable attractions to explore, starting with the Claremont Opera House. Between its central location and 100-plus years of history, this is one of the area's most important cultural landmarks with a wide array of events, from music and comedy to children's theater. Google reviews say it's classic, with an old-school feel and great acoustics. And while in Claremont, see if you can catch a show at Amplified Arts. It's a community theater praised for its captivating performances, talented artists, and quality programming.
Both places are located within a three-minute walk of one another in the downtown area, whose revitalization has been a focus for some time. Its understated allure is reflected through its mom-and-pop eateries and cozy stores. So stop for a quick meal at The Barn Cafe. It's a family-run place with a classic menu that includes pancakes, grilled cheese, beef sandwiches, scrambled eggs, turkey Reubens, and cinnamon roll French toast. Patrons compliment the friendly staff and cozy, comfortable atmosphere.
Walk five minutes, and you'll find Claremont Spice & Dry Goods, another locally operated shop that sells spices blends, coffee, kitchen gadgets, local farms' products, and more. The owner is described as friendly and knowledgeable, and the prices are reasonable. Nana's Recyclables & Used Furniture makes for a great next stop, carrying a wide range of second-hand goods, from clothing and accessories to homeware and collectibles. The inventory changes regularly. Want to keep the adventures going? Plan a day trip to Keene, less than an hour away. It's an underrated New Hampshire town with award-winning entertainment and eclectic shops.
Natural beauty and outdoor fun in Claremont
Because Claremont is surrounded by green spaces and the Connecticut and Sugar Rivers, outdoors enthusiasts will find a lot to do here. If you want to keep your nature-based recreation inside the city, Moody Park is a great place to start. The area is home to a mix of gravel and dirt trails, and if you were to go on a full three-mile loop around it, you'd usually want to set aside a little over an hour. Visitors can hike, go cross-country skiing, and bird-watch here, and the scenery is often complimented. Amenities include picnic tables, a disc golf course, a children's playground, and a tennis court.
Arrowhead Recreation Area is another good spot to visit, especially for those who are into winter sports. Here, you can tube, ski, ice skate, and snowboard on top of the usual outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking. You'll need to pay a fee to enter, but the prices are still considered fair for the area.
Willing to take the outdoor adventures outside the city limits? Visit Mount Ascutney State Park, nine miles out of Claremont. The hike to the summit is said to be moderately difficult, and the views are described as beautiful, especially if you climb on top of the observation tower. The trails are generally well-maintained, and the terrain is varied enough to keep you entertained. Remember to look out for the waterfalls, too. You shouldn't struggle too much to find your way, since the trails are well-marked. And if you're still on the hunt for a good day trip destination, add Concord to your bucket list. It's a picturesque city that offers the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature, and it's still within a one-hour radius.