Between Lebanon And Brattleboro Is An Artsy City With A Charming Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Natural Beauty

Travel doesn't always have to be a budget-breaker. If you're trying to plan a memorable trip that won't cost an arm and a leg, consider New Hampshire. Not only has it been named the most affordable state in America, but it's also a New England beauty with no sales or income tax. Don't worry; that doesn't mean you'll have to compromise on the quality of the experience, especially if you choose the right destination.

A great place to visit would be Claremont, a small but artsy city that promises a well-rounded mix of charming downtown attractions and unrestricted natural beauty. The Sullivan County gem is quiet and calm, but you'll still be able to find what you need to make your visit run smoothly, from locally owned shops to a nice selection of eateries. Add an opera house and a theater, and you've got yourself a proper yet relaxing city break.

But how do you get here? Claremont is about half an hour south of Lebanon and 50 minutes north of Vermont's Brattleboro. Even those driving from Concord, the state capital, are only looking at a one-hour road trip. If you're thinking about flying into the region, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is a top option — big enough to offer a good variety of flights, but still less than 1½ hours away. If you can't find any convenient deals here, try Bradley International Airport, about two hours south. Public transit isn't the most convenient from either of these entryways, so you might need to get a rental. Once you arrive, though, Claremont is pretty walkable.