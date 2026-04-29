Between Akron And Youngstown Is A Scenic Ohio State Park With Hiking, Camping, And Gardens
Few state parks can boast of housing a massive manor and an intricate garden, along with the usual outdoor activities like hiking and camping. So Ohio's scenic Quail Hollow State Park stands apart from its peers, offering a multifaceted destination about 30 minutes from Akron, an affordable, under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities.
The 701-acre park in Stark County gives visitors a wealth of options, perhaps even too many for a single trip. Its diverse landscape can range from muggy marshes to majestic woods, with a beaver lodge thrown in. The park, between Akron and Youngstown, also houses a 40-room manor that hosts community events, educational programs, and tours.
"I've hiked endless miles and have mountain biked many times," local Matthew Truett wrote in a review on Google. "Quail Hollow is like entering a whole new world. Go for a hike at Quail, and everything seems to change perspective." You can merge your trip to the park with a day trip to Alliance, a walkable college city with artsy vibes and gorgeous gardens that's less than half an hour away.
Go for a hike, or check out the garden
Quail Hollow State Park takes advantage of its sheer size and varying terrain via eight hiking trails, most about 1.5 miles long and dedicated to a different type of terrain within the park. It all culminates in a 7.7-mile Nature for All trail, which stretches from the manor house and deep into the park. Mountain bikers can make a two-wheeled trek on the park's 3.3-mile loop trail. Visitors give the park plaudits for the trails' thoughtful, well-maintained layouts, which let visitors have close-but-pleasant encounters with nature, as passersby frequently encounter deer. "This is a nice place with a good amount of wildlife, and there are some very serene spots," one local wrote in a review on Google. "The trails are extremely well-marked [...] You can't get lost here." Just beware, as frequent hikers suggest wearing waterproof shoes, as you will encounter mud and puddles.
If you'd prefer a stroll over a trek, head for Quail Hollow's herb garden. The area dates back to the 1920s and underwent a careful restoration over the last decade, reviving a forgotten garden created by a well-regarded landscape architect. The resulting collection of hedges and stone walls lets visitors take a step back in time as they pass through the stone arch at the garden's entrance.
Hiking and gardens aside, Quail Hollow also houses all the expected amenities you'd find in any other park: Swings, a jungle gym, monkey bars, and a basketball court. Visitors can also plop down for a picnic. A snowy day in winter opens the door to cross-country skiing, with snowshoe and ski rentals available (just be sure to subscribe to the park's alerts).
The logistics of visiting Quail Hollow State Park
If you're within driving distance of Quail Hollow, you're best off getting behind the wheel and driving to the state park. Those coming from further afield can fly to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the closest major transit hub, which is about an hour away.
Quail Hollow doesn't require guests to look too far to find accommodations. Just bring a tent and book ahead. The primitive group campsite, which can fit up to 25 people, has the bare necessities for a night under the stars. If you're not too keen on sleeping wild, book a night or two at Ravenna, a lively city with a charming downtown that's only 25 minutes away by car.
While there's technically no wrong time to visit, winters can be a bit nippy. You're best off visiting the very beginning or tail end of summer. Be sure to bring bug spray and sunblock if you're visiting during the warmer months.