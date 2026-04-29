Between Akron And Youngstown Is A Scenic Ohio State Park With Hiking, Camping, And Gardens

Few state parks can boast of housing a massive manor and an intricate garden, along with the usual outdoor activities like hiking and camping. So Ohio's scenic Quail Hollow State Park stands apart from its peers, offering a multifaceted destination about 30 minutes from Akron, an affordable, under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities.

The 701-acre park in Stark County gives visitors a wealth of options, perhaps even too many for a single trip. Its diverse landscape can range from muggy marshes to majestic woods, with a beaver lodge thrown in. The park, between Akron and Youngstown, also houses a 40-room manor that hosts community events, educational programs, and tours.

"I've hiked endless miles and have mountain biked many times," local Matthew Truett wrote in a review on Google. "Quail Hollow is like entering a whole new world. Go for a hike at Quail, and everything seems to change perspective." You can merge your trip to the park with a day trip to Alliance, a walkable college city with artsy vibes and gorgeous gardens that's less than half an hour away.