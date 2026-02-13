Ohio's Lively City Near Akron Offers A Charming Downtown, State Park, And Hot Air Balloon Festival
Whenever you feel like escaping to a charming retreat with unique experiences, you can always plan a getaway to Ravenna — no, not the overlooked ancient Italian city that Rick Steves says deserves a visit, but the city tucked in northeast Ohio. Located in Portage County, this small city has a vibrant downtown scene with shopping, dining, and entertainment, while preserving its 1800s-era architecture. Main Street is dotted with local businesses, from thrift shops and gift stores to wineries and dessert spots. While you're in the area, you can catch a flick at the local movie theater and grab yourself a much-needed cup of joe.
Downtown Ravenna is also where the local annual hot air balloon festival takes place. Every September, the sky is covered with kaleidoscopic objects, along with a series of events back on land. Visitors can go on helicopter rides, play a round of mini golf, and meet animals at the petting zoo. Nature-wise, Ravenna is only a short drive from West Branch State Park. You can pitch a tent by the Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir at the park's heart, go for a boating trip or a cool dip in the water, or try your hand at fishing. Those who pack their sturdy shoes can meander the trails and discover the lush forests and meadows surrounding the area.
Ravenna is located 30 minutes east of Akron, an under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities. For accommodation, you can book a stay at Rocking Horse Inn, which is located conveniently downtown.
Spend a day in downtown Ravenna
To begin exploring Ravenna on the right foot, grab a coffee from the highly-rated Bean and the Baker. From coffee flights to classic orders, this place also serves sandwiches, breakfast bagels, and pastries. One happy customer on Google Reviews claimed their coffee "was one of the best lattes I've had."
Later, make your way to Guido's Pizza & Catering for a delicious lunch. This place lets you build your own pie (gluten-free crust and all) or opt for regular, set-menu items. The lasagna comes highly recommended by several reviewers, and the chicken parmesan is a crowd-pleaser, too. Don't skip on dessert either — the tiramisu, cheesecake, or cannoli are all favorites here. "No wonder [Guido's is] a Ravenna icon," exclaimed one satisfied patron on Google Reviews. In the evening, get yourself a table at West Main St Winery & Brewery for a laid-back hangout. Enjoy your choice of spirit in a welcoming atmosphere with live music and reasonable prices. Ask for a tour of the building and its history, and the owners may oblige.
As for retail therapy, head to Copper Kettle Antiques Mall for a little bit of treasure hunting. This place has everything from themed tea sets and colorful glassware to retro posters and cute knick-knacks.
Ravenna's nearby state park and hot air balloon festival
Downtown Ravenna is great, but outside is where the real fun is — nearby West Branch State Park boasts a 2,650-acre lake and 5,379 acres of verdant landscapes. Who wouldn't want to spend the night here by the waterfront, all while surrounded by beech and maple trees? Featuring 198 campsites (one being for groups), the campground caters to all kinds of campers. Guests have access to showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.
Anglers can expect to reel in northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bullhead, and bluegill, among other species. You can set your rod either from the shore or launch your vessel from the park's multiple boat ramps. As for hiking, you can follow the 2.4-mile West Branch Quarry Loop, the 3-mile paved trail along the Kirwan Dam, and the 3.9-mile hike to the West Branch Dog Park via the Equestrian and Buckeye Trail. For a longer journey, take the Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir Loop via Buckeye Trail for an 8.4-mile trek.
Those visiting in September can't miss the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair. Since 1979, this festival has been taking over the downtown area with hot-air balloon launches painting the sky for an entire weekend. If you're afraid of heights, you can check out the event's car shows, monster truck rides, and test your axe-throwing skills. Kids can head to the craft booths and have their faces painted, while adults get themselves a refreshing pint from the beer garden. While the hot air balloons are the main event, the food, music, and entertainment on the ground make it a complete experience. If you're road-tripping in the area, consider the hour-long drive to Ashland, another Ohio city with fun festivals and a charming downtown.