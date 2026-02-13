Ohio's Lively City Near Akron Offers A Charming Downtown, State Park, And Hot Air Balloon Festival

Whenever you feel like escaping to a charming retreat with unique experiences, you can always plan a getaway to Ravenna — no, not the overlooked ancient Italian city that Rick Steves says deserves a visit, but the city tucked in northeast Ohio. Located in Portage County, this small city has a vibrant downtown scene with shopping, dining, and entertainment, while preserving its 1800s-era architecture. Main Street is dotted with local businesses, from thrift shops and gift stores to wineries and dessert spots. While you're in the area, you can catch a flick at the local movie theater and grab yourself a much-needed cup of joe.

Downtown Ravenna is also where the local annual hot air balloon festival takes place. Every September, the sky is covered with kaleidoscopic objects, along with a series of events back on land. Visitors can go on helicopter rides, play a round of mini golf, and meet animals at the petting zoo. Nature-wise, Ravenna is only a short drive from West Branch State Park. You can pitch a tent by the Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir at the park's heart, go for a boating trip or a cool dip in the water, or try your hand at fishing. Those who pack their sturdy shoes can meander the trails and discover the lush forests and meadows surrounding the area.

Ravenna is located 30 minutes east of Akron, an under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities. For accommodation, you can book a stay at Rocking Horse Inn, which is located conveniently downtown.