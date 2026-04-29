Tucked Between The Sierra Nevada Mountains On Donner Lake Is An Idyllic California Park With A Laid-Back Beach

California's Sierra Nevada aren't short on idyllic locations. You can do a whole road trip up the 49 Highway to see Gold Country towns and wild backcountry, or step into the ultra-famous depths of Yosemite National Park, a land of towering granite peaks and roaring waterfalls that's perhaps the single most bucket-list draw of the whole mountain range. Or, you can simply opt to kick back on a beachfront on the side of an alpine lake, for which little West End Beach Park could be perfect.

It sits — just as the name implies — on the western side of Donner Lake, a less-crowded Tahoe alternative and recreational paradise in its own right. That places it on the eastern fringes of the mountains as a whole, yet still only a 50-minute drive from the nearest international airport, which waits up Interstate 80 in Reno, Nevada. That same Interstate 80 breezes right by the West End Beach Park itself. Simply turn off at the junction for Donner Lake Road, and you'll be rolling up to the lakeside in a matter of minutes.

Said lakeside is encompassed by a 12-acre park that's fringed by beachfront all up one side. That's the main attraction, but it comes backed up by picnic spots, playgrounds for the little ones, a mix of tennis and volleyball courts, and outfitters that offer everything from kayaks to stand up paddleboards. Talking of watercraft rentals, West End happens to be a cracking place to launch paddle adventures across the whole of Donner Lake, which — unlike 22-mile-long Lake Tahoe — is small enough to explore from tip to toe in a single session.