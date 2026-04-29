Tucked Between The Sierra Nevada Mountains On Donner Lake Is An Idyllic California Park With A Laid-Back Beach
California's Sierra Nevada aren't short on idyllic locations. You can do a whole road trip up the 49 Highway to see Gold Country towns and wild backcountry, or step into the ultra-famous depths of Yosemite National Park, a land of towering granite peaks and roaring waterfalls that's perhaps the single most bucket-list draw of the whole mountain range. Or, you can simply opt to kick back on a beachfront on the side of an alpine lake, for which little West End Beach Park could be perfect.
It sits — just as the name implies — on the western side of Donner Lake, a less-crowded Tahoe alternative and recreational paradise in its own right. That places it on the eastern fringes of the mountains as a whole, yet still only a 50-minute drive from the nearest international airport, which waits up Interstate 80 in Reno, Nevada. That same Interstate 80 breezes right by the West End Beach Park itself. Simply turn off at the junction for Donner Lake Road, and you'll be rolling up to the lakeside in a matter of minutes.
Said lakeside is encompassed by a 12-acre park that's fringed by beachfront all up one side. That's the main attraction, but it comes backed up by picnic spots, playgrounds for the little ones, a mix of tennis and volleyball courts, and outfitters that offer everything from kayaks to stand up paddleboards. Talking of watercraft rentals, West End happens to be a cracking place to launch paddle adventures across the whole of Donner Lake, which — unlike 22-mile-long Lake Tahoe — is small enough to explore from tip to toe in a single session.
Unwind on the sands of West End Beach Park
West End Beach Park hosts one of the largest lake beaches in the whole area of Truckee, an under-the-radar mountain town and outdoors hub whose center is just 12 minutes away to the east. The sheer width and length of the sands, combined with designated swimming areas that are watched over by lifeguards throughout the peak summer season, have helped to make it a doozy for families and those with little ones in tow.
One former visitor, writing on TripAdvisor, where the park scores 4.3 out of 5 stars in total, sums up the vibe: "This is a great beach, surrounded by beautiful mountains and endless views. The water is shallow and can be chilly in early summer. Plenty of sand, tables and children's swings." Indeed, dips in the cool mountain water are just one of the draws. The range of amenities on offer means that visitors can also throw horseshoes in the sandpits, go one on one in the onsite basketball courts, or swing in the playground right beside the water's edge.
The West End Beach Park typically opens for the season in late May. A daily admission fee of $15 is charged to non-residents, while residents pay just $9 and get reduced rates on season passes. Regular events are held at the park throughout the summer months, from kayak safety courses to training sessions with the local Hawaiian-style outrigger crews.
Paddle adventures start at the West End Beach Park
Donner Lake, where the West End Beach Park makes its home, is a veritable haven for water-based activities. It's open to all sorts of motorized and non-motored watercraft and comes with a side of spectacular mountain views to keep you entertained throughout — think great sweeps of evergreen forest rolling around the banks and higher summits, including boulder-topped Donner Pass at 7,000 feet up, rising behind.
The good news is that it's easy to get out and on the water from the West End Beach Park. A station right beside the beach hires out both single and double kayaks, along with SUPs, all of which come with lifejackets at the point of rental. Prices start at around $100 per craft for 4 hours. Folks bringing their own boards and boats should bear in mind that there's a bit of walk from the West End Beach parking lot to the launching spots on the lakeshore proper.
Setting off from here means setting off at the western extremity of the lake, though it hardly matters, because Donner is small enough to traverse in just a few hours. That means you could paddle all the way across to the eastern bank, which is said to be the quieter, more serene bit of the lake, peering in at the big shoreline homes, and up at the tops of the Sierra Nevada, as you go.