Nestled Above Tahoe Is A Hidden Alpine Lake That's A Less Crowded Year-Round Recreational Paradise

It's no secret that Lake Tahoe is the crown jewel of Northern California and Nevada for scenic beauty and outdoor recreation, especially if you visit Sand Harbor, a serene beach with crystal-clear water. It may be the largest alpine lake in North America, but it's not the only one in the region where visitors can enjoy a day of outdoor play. For a Lake Tahoe alternative, you can stay in the region and head to the hidden year-round recreational paradise of Donner Lake. At 2.7 miles long and approximately 0.5 miles wide, Donner Lake is Tahoe's little sister, with many of the same amenities and fewer crowds.

Donner Lake is located along the I-80 on the eastern slope of the infamous Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. This freshwater lake, which sits at 5,936 feet of elevation and was formed from glaciers and volcanic activity, is popular with visitors who prefer to skip the crowds associated with Tahoe. You'll be able to hike, camp, and hit the waters to your heart's content by visiting Donner Lake.