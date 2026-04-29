Between Des Moines And Kansas City Is Missouri's 'Crossroads Of The Nation' With Local Shops And Historic Charm
Traveling between Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, and looking for somewhere compelling to stop along the way, or near either city? There are plenty of worthwhile destinations to choose from, like the European vibes of Iowa's prettiest library or this serene wetland outside of Kansas City. But if you're looking for a dose of historical charm as well as numerous shopping opportunities, look no further than Cameron, Missouri.
Cameron bills itself as the "Crossroads of the Nation" for its prime location at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and I-35 — meaning that this delightful small city is easily accessible from several major cities. It's less than an hour by car from Kansas City to Cameron, and from Des Moines, the drive is just over two hours. While there is a public-use airport in Cameron itself, commercial fliers will instead want to arrive at Kansas City International Airport, located just under an hour away. When it comes to accommodation, visitors have numerous motel options in the vicinity, including Red Roof Inn, Econo Lodge, Motel 6, and Days Inn, plus Airbnbs in Cameron and surrounds.
Peruse the shops in Cameron
When it comes to independent, local shopping, you've got multiple choices in Cameron. Start off at Iron Horse Primitives, a hidden gem whose offerings encompass women's apparel, housewares, antiques, and up-cycled items, all housed in a delightfully quirky space. Whether you're purchasing items for yourself, looking for gifts to take home, or simply an avid antique hunter looking for a treasure to surprise you, you're in the right place here. Shoppers with a green thumb also shouldn't skip out on a visit to The Plant Place & Cameron Greenhouse, which stocks a wide selection of plants in addition to offering fresh and high-quality floral bouquets arranged by their talented team. Enjoy a wander through the onsite greenhouse to appreciate the flora and greenery, and purchase a houseplant or floral arrangement to take home.
Or head to Leibrant Jewelry if you're looking for something meaningful for a special someone (or yourself). This family-owned establishment has been running for more than 150 years. Today, fourth-generation owner Steve and his daughter Sara work together to create items that marry aesthetic with long-lasting quality: making this an ideal place to shop for bridal jewelry or just for gorgeous pieces to wear every day. You can also get a variety of non-jewelry items custom-engraved, a great option for a gift.
Appreciate Cameron's historic charm
In addition to its myriad contemporary offerings, Cameron also holds abundant rich history that adds to the tapestry of its charm. The settlement of what later became Cameron was established in 1854 by settler Samuel McCorkle and other pioneers, and was officially incorporated as a town in 1867. Today, visitors to Cameron can check out an assortment of historic sites to learn more about the city's days of yore. Begin your historical wanderings with a trip to the Old School, at which — as the name suggests — the Historical Preservation Society of Cameron maintains a collection of memorabilia, photos, and other ephemera of the town's school throughout much of the 20th century.
Then pop over to the charmingly quaint Cameron Depot Museum, where you can glean fascinating information about the city's railroad-related history. Know before you go: hours vary depending on the season, so you'll want to be sure to double-check on the museum's Facebook page (or their front door signage) for accurate opening times — or alternatively, just make an appointment to visit at a time that's convenient for you. And to honor some more recent history, make a poignant stop to see the city's Veteran's Memorial. And if, after your time in Cameron, you're still craving more of a historical immersion experience in your travels, continue your trip onwards to visit this hidden Kansas city with pre-Civil War buildings and historic streets.