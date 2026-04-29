Between Des Moines And Kansas City Is Missouri's 'Crossroads Of The Nation' With Local Shops And Historic Charm

Traveling between Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, and looking for somewhere compelling to stop along the way, or near either city? There are plenty of worthwhile destinations to choose from, like the European vibes of Iowa's prettiest library or this serene wetland outside of Kansas City. But if you're looking for a dose of historical charm as well as numerous shopping opportunities, look no further than Cameron, Missouri.

Cameron bills itself as the "Crossroads of the Nation" for its prime location at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and I-35 — meaning that this delightful small city is easily accessible from several major cities. It's less than an hour by car from Kansas City to Cameron, and from Des Moines, the drive is just over two hours. While there is a public-use airport in Cameron itself, commercial fliers will instead want to arrive at Kansas City International Airport, located just under an hour away. When it comes to accommodation, visitors have numerous motel options in the vicinity, including Red Roof Inn, Econo Lodge, Motel 6, and Days Inn, plus Airbnbs in Cameron and surrounds.