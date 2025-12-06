This Serene Wetland Outside Of Kansas City Offers Hiking, Biking, Birdwatching, And Educational Experiences

Just south of the trendy college city of Lawrence, Kansas, and 45 minutes from Kansas City is Baker University Wetlands, "one of the most diverse habitats in Kansas," according to Baker University. Across the 927 acre property, approximately 600 acres of which is wetlands, you can find plenty of peaceful trails as well as find and learn about all kinds of wildflowers and wildlife. And to visit here is to walk in the steps of American history and to realize the ongoing work it takes to help keep beautiful natural places like this protected.

There are more than 11 miles of hiking trails throughout the property, and they are open from sunrise to sunset throughout the year. A couple of different shorter boardwalk trails let you walk through the wetlands without getting stuck in the mud or disturbing the vegetation and to really feel immersed in nature. The other longer trails take you through grasslands and along wooded areas near the Wakarusa River.; you can mix and match loops to get a new experience each time you visit.

You also get a new experience throughout the year at the wetlands as the seasons change. Wildflowers flourish in spring and summer, which attract plenty of butterflies, and the vegetation turns golden in fall. Winter can bring snow, and then early spring sees the gradual greening up of the landscape.