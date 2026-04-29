Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is Georgia's Underrated State Park For Lake Fun And Top-Tier Golf
Part of Georgia's allure as a state is its abundance of greenery. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the salt marshes of its coastline, the Peach State is full of impressive parks and natural spaces. One standout, though, is all the way on the edge, where Georgia meets South Carolina. There, the Savannah River turns into Richard B. Russell Lake, which is where you'll find the aptly named Richard B. Russell State Park. Although this park is not one of the five best in Georgia for camping, it's still a magnificent getaway for lake fun and top-tier golfing.
A big reason for the park's appeal is that it's a peninsula, so there's water on almost all sides for you to enjoy. Also, since it's not close to any major cities, you really feel like you're getting out of the city and going on an adventure. Here, you can spend the day relaxing by the water, exploring the river, or just playing a few rounds without any crowds.
Plus, if you have the time, you can cross the lake/river and visit Calhoun Falls State Park, South Carolina's underrated destination with a coveted campground. So let's get to know Richard B. Russell State Park and why it's such a captivating travel locale.
What to expect when visiting Richard B. Russell State Park
Since the park spans over 2,500 acres, there are plenty of options for fun lakeside activities, whether you're traveling solo, with friends, or with kids in tow. The main attraction is the 26,000-acre lake, where you can go swimming, fishing, paddling, or boating. If you're trying to hit the water and you don't have your own boat, you can rent individual or tandem kayaks from the Beaverdam Marina and Adventure Center. There are multiple boat ramps on either side of the peninsula, which you can find on the park map, along with campsites, picnic areas, and trailheads.
Speaking of trails, Richard B. Russell has over six miles of trails, which you can hike or bike to your heart's content. The longest is the Blackwell Ridge Trail, which stretches 1.6 miles and is rated easy to moderate. There are four other trails, ranging from half a mile to one and a half miles. Alternatively, if you want something more entertaining, try the disc golf course, though it costs $4 for the day. If you're just looking to swim and relax by the water, swimming is available throughout the park. There is also a sandy beach, although it's only open seasonally, so plan accordingly.
Planning a lakeside trip to Richard B. Russell State Park
Because this state park is on the eastern edge of Georgia, it's over a two-hour drive from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. When it comes to accommodations, you can reserve one of the 20 cottages or 27 campsites through the Georgia State Park reservation site. The cottages come with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and central heating and cooling, making them a worthy option for staying overnight. Alternatively, you can find a hotel in nearby cities like Elberton or Hartwell, which is another lakeside city with a historic square, comfy cabins, and shops.
If golf is what brings you to Richard B. Russell State Park, you're in for a treat. The Arrowhead Pointe course was recently ranked as the runner-up for best public golf course in 2026 by USA Today. It's also considered the "crown jewel" of golfing within the Georgia State Parks network. It is a championship-level 18-hole course that covers the tip of the peninsula, creating some incredible backdrops while you play. According to the park's website, the course offers challenging scenery, so you should be able to use every club within your bag.
At the time of this writing, 18 holes cost $53 per adult (18 and up) on weekdays and $64 on the weekends, which includes a $25 cart fee. If you come during the twilight hour, the rates are reduced to $39 and $50, respectively. Junior players (those 17 and younger) can play for $30, regardless of the day of the week. When planning your trip, though, be sure to check the schedule of upcoming events, as the course hosts tournaments and other special events throughout the year.