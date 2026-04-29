Sandwiched Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is Georgia's Underrated State Park For Lake Fun And Top-Tier Golf

Part of Georgia's allure as a state is its abundance of greenery. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the salt marshes of its coastline, the Peach State is full of impressive parks and natural spaces. One standout, though, is all the way on the edge, where Georgia meets South Carolina. There, the Savannah River turns into Richard B. Russell Lake, which is where you'll find the aptly named Richard B. Russell State Park. Although this park is not one of the five best in Georgia for camping, it's still a magnificent getaway for lake fun and top-tier golfing.

A big reason for the park's appeal is that it's a peninsula, so there's water on almost all sides for you to enjoy. Also, since it's not close to any major cities, you really feel like you're getting out of the city and going on an adventure. Here, you can spend the day relaxing by the water, exploring the river, or just playing a few rounds without any crowds.

Plus, if you have the time, you can cross the lake/river and visit Calhoun Falls State Park, South Carolina's underrated destination with a coveted campground. So let's get to know Richard B. Russell State Park and why it's such a captivating travel locale.