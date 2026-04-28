This Indiana Town Is A Best-Kept Secret From Tourists With Swiss Charm And Riverfront Views

For travelers longing to experience the charms of Switzerland without having to fly across the ocean, there are a handful of destinations across America that deliver the same vibe. The snowy peaks of the Rocky Mountains echo the valleys of the Swiss Alps, but the slopes can sometimes get crowded. While it might seem surprising, there's a small town in Indiana that feels just like a Swiss getaway. Take a weekend trip to Vevay, a quiet hamlet overlooking the Ohio River, where the atmosphere is relaxing, and crowds are scarce. With relaxing waterfront views and a rich Swiss heritage, Vevay is a secret destination for a mock-Switzerland vacation.

As is only fitting, Vevay sits in Switzerland County and was named for the original Vevey, a medieval town overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Much of Vevey's old-world charm is reflected in Indiana's version of Vevay, which is pronounced: "Vee-vee." Gentle slopes awash in green woodlands and open fields surround the edge of town, and the first Swiss immigrants who arrived there in the 1700s were no doubt reminded of their homeland.

A stroll through the teeny downtown district reveals rustic brick buildings peeking out between rows of trees. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, travelers can snap photos with the quaint architecture, then set off to browse the local boutiques. Museums and historic landmarks also offer a distraction for sightseers wanting to learn more about the town's heritage. Blooming seasonally are picturesque fields of tulips, which can be enjoyed for free. Foodies can sample tasty sips during the town's annual Swiss Wine Festival, hosted every summer. Skirting the border with Kentucky, locals in Indianapolis can drive to Vevay in about two hours, while Kentuckians in Louisville are just over an hour away.