This Indiana Town Is A Best-Kept Secret From Tourists With Swiss Charm And Riverfront Views
For travelers longing to experience the charms of Switzerland without having to fly across the ocean, there are a handful of destinations across America that deliver the same vibe. The snowy peaks of the Rocky Mountains echo the valleys of the Swiss Alps, but the slopes can sometimes get crowded. While it might seem surprising, there's a small town in Indiana that feels just like a Swiss getaway. Take a weekend trip to Vevay, a quiet hamlet overlooking the Ohio River, where the atmosphere is relaxing, and crowds are scarce. With relaxing waterfront views and a rich Swiss heritage, Vevay is a secret destination for a mock-Switzerland vacation.
As is only fitting, Vevay sits in Switzerland County and was named for the original Vevey, a medieval town overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Much of Vevey's old-world charm is reflected in Indiana's version of Vevay, which is pronounced: "Vee-vee." Gentle slopes awash in green woodlands and open fields surround the edge of town, and the first Swiss immigrants who arrived there in the 1700s were no doubt reminded of their homeland.
A stroll through the teeny downtown district reveals rustic brick buildings peeking out between rows of trees. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, travelers can snap photos with the quaint architecture, then set off to browse the local boutiques. Museums and historic landmarks also offer a distraction for sightseers wanting to learn more about the town's heritage. Blooming seasonally are picturesque fields of tulips, which can be enjoyed for free. Foodies can sample tasty sips during the town's annual Swiss Wine Festival, hosted every summer. Skirting the border with Kentucky, locals in Indianapolis can drive to Vevay in about two hours, while Kentuckians in Louisville are just over an hour away.
Explore the museums and tasty eateries in downtown Vevay, Indiana
You don't have to fly all the way to Lake Geneva to experience Switzerland's picturesque tulip season. Instead, tourists are welcome to stroll around the fields of stunning black tulips growing in the grounds of Vevay's historic Schenck Mansion, a stately, Second Empire edifice now owned by celebrity tattoo artist, Kat Von D. Usually blooming around April, the tulips number in the thousands, with the red-brick facade of the Schenck Mansion creating a wonderfully gothic backdrop for memorable photos.
Meanwhile, history buffs can learn all about Vevay's fascinating Swiss origins at the Switzerland County Historical and River History Museums downtown. Detailed exhibits tell the story of the town's inhabitants, from the first Swiss immigrants to the prehistoric peoples who came before. Displays of old artifacts also give historic insight into the Ohio River's industrial era, when steamboats once bustled up and down the river loaded with passengers and produce. Also worth a visit is the Thiebaud Farmstead just on the edge of town, an austere, Greek Revival mansion built in the 1850s by a family of Swiss immigrants.
Back downtown, Vevay's rustic eateries offer refreshments after wandering around. Stop at Boondoggle's Pub and Grub for hearty burgers, beers, and a game of pool. "Always our favorite stop in town," wrote a previous visitor. Grab pizzas and a spaghetti dinner at Roxano's Italian Restaurant across the street, or tuck into burritos and enchiladas at Tequilas Mexican Restaurant. End the day with drinks at Roxy's Vevay, an upscale bar with atmospheric decor. Popular choices include flatbread pizza, buffalo wings, and truffle fries, along with a selection of flavorful cocktails. Hungry foodies looking for more great eats should head to Bloomington, a student city with renowned wineries and diverse dining.
Enjoy Swiss heritage festivals and spend the night in Vevay
Surrounded by verdant slopes, Vevay's contingent of Swiss immigrants cultivated vineyards to produce wine. Foodies and sommeliers alike can appreciate Vevay's winemaking heritage during the four-day-long Swiss Fine Festival in August, an annual celebration for more than 50 years. Held on Vevay's riverfront, wine flows freely throughout the festival as various wineries offer samples, while a parade and live music contribute to the merriment. Browse the craft stalls, join the 5K run, or watch the grape stomping event for a memorable weekend.
Being so close to the Ohio River, tourists to Vevay can soak up the breezy waterfront atmosphere. Slicing through town is the Ohio River Scenic Byway, a great opportunity to take a leisurely drive for views of the river surrounded by Indiana's rural countryside. Follow the byway until you reach Markland Dam Park, less than 10 minutes from Vevay. A previous visitor called the park "a nice place to bring a picnic lunch, sit by the river, and relax." Head down to the pebbly beach lining the shore to dip your toes in the water, or take a stroll along the riverside. Anglers can even bring their rods for an afternoon of fishing.
Spend the night at the Vevay Swiss Inn, which has welcomed guests since the 1830s. Another option is the Pleasants Rose Mansion Inn, an elegant, red-brick edifice surrounded by green lawns overlooking the river. A homemade breakfast is served every morning, while the antique rooms create a historic atmosphere. For more Indiana adventures, just 40 minutes away is Clifty Falls State Park, a secret paradise full of waterfalls, cliffs, and fossils. Travelers wanting more Swiss vibes can head to New Glarus in Wisconsin, also called "America's little Switzerland," with chalet roofs and exclusive beer.