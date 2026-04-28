'The Birthplace Of Duke University' Is A Charming North Carolina City For A Laid-Back Day Trip With Wine

While Duke University and Durham are intricately intertwined, that hasn't always been the case. A little over an hour west of Durham is Trinity, a small city of just 7,100 people and the birthplace of Duke University. A small school known as Brown's Schoolhouse was built in Trinity in 1838 and later evolved into Trinity College in 1859. The school was moved to Durham in 1892 to attract more students, but kept its original name until 1924, when it was renamed Duke University in honor of tobacco magnate James Buchanan Duke, a major benefactor. There aren't many traces of Trinity College left in Trinity today, aside from the school bell and the 1855 Winslow House, an antebellum home associated with the school.

Besides its historical significance, Trinity offers access to a family-run vineyard and an impressive estate that highlights different experiences of Randolph County. Folks looking to enjoy a lovely summer picnic with wine and live music at Randolph County's first commercial vineyard can head to Zimmerman Vineyards, while Linbrook Heritage Estate is home to one of the largest private houses in the country, as well as a local museum and one of the best Christmas displays around. All in all, considering its proximity to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Durham, Trinity makes an easy, laid-back day trip in the foothills of the Uwharrie Mountains.