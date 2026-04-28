'The Birthplace Of Duke University' Is A Charming North Carolina City For A Laid-Back Day Trip With Wine
While Duke University and Durham are intricately intertwined, that hasn't always been the case. A little over an hour west of Durham is Trinity, a small city of just 7,100 people and the birthplace of Duke University. A small school known as Brown's Schoolhouse was built in Trinity in 1838 and later evolved into Trinity College in 1859. The school was moved to Durham in 1892 to attract more students, but kept its original name until 1924, when it was renamed Duke University in honor of tobacco magnate James Buchanan Duke, a major benefactor. There aren't many traces of Trinity College left in Trinity today, aside from the school bell and the 1855 Winslow House, an antebellum home associated with the school.
Besides its historical significance, Trinity offers access to a family-run vineyard and an impressive estate that highlights different experiences of Randolph County. Folks looking to enjoy a lovely summer picnic with wine and live music at Randolph County's first commercial vineyard can head to Zimmerman Vineyards, while Linbrook Heritage Estate is home to one of the largest private houses in the country, as well as a local museum and one of the best Christmas displays around. All in all, considering its proximity to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Durham, Trinity makes an easy, laid-back day trip in the foothills of the Uwharrie Mountains.
Local wine and mountain views
Just 15 minutes from Trinity is Zimmerman Vineyards, opened in 2007, founded by three siblings. The vineyard grows its own grapes, though the wine is made off-premises. Visitors can sample a range of reds, whites, and rosés under the Zimmerman label. North Carolina has a growing viticulture reputation that makes it one of the under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. Although it's two hours from the state's renowned wine-growing area of Yadkin Valley with its Tuscan-style vineyards, Zimmerman Vineyards embodies what makes North Carolina a full-bodied wine destination. The setting is serene and scenic, with a terrace overlooking the surrounding mountains and vineyards. As one Google reviewer noted, it feels like a "best kept secret" in Trinity.
Zimmerman Vineyards is open on weekends from March through November, and closes during the winter months, from December through February. From spring through fall — April through October — it hosts weekly live music events like Songwriter Sundays. Feel free to bring a picnic or order a charcuterie board; those who prefer something other than wine can pick from a few beer options. The space is also pet-friendly, so long as your dog is on-leash and kept on the terrace. Unfortunately, that means Spot, the sommelier Scottish Terrier, will have to sit out the wine flight in the tasting room.
Local history and Christmas markets at Linbrook Heritage Estate
Also situated in the foothills of the Uwharrie Mountains is Linbrook Heritage Estate, less than 15 minutes from Trinity and five from Zimmerman Vineyards. Built in 2004 and modeled after expansive European mansions, the property includes several attractions, including the well-preserved 1905 Hoover House, whose interior and exterior are time capsules of the early 20th century. The estate is also home to the Neal Agricultural and Industrial Museum, which focuses on North Carolina's agricultural history and features antique tractors and equipment. The museum is open daily, with free admission for children under 3.
One of the largest privately owned homes in the United States, Linbrook Hall is a stunning 36,000-square-foot Greek Revival-style house used primarily for philanthropic and community-related events. Arguably, the best time to visit is during the holiday season, when it transforms into a winter wonderland from the week after Thanksgiving through the first week of January, complete with a Christmas market and rows of fresh-cut trees. At other times of the year, you can either attend an event like an afternoon tea or book a guided tour of the property. Note that you must also book a tour to see the Hoover House.
Trinity and its surrounding sites, like Linbrook Heritage Estate and Zimmerman Vineyards, are just 20 to 30 minutes from the charming neighborhoods and thriving art scene of Greensboro. Winston-Salem is about the same distance, while Charlotte is only a little over an hour away. Wherever you may find yourself in these bigger hubs of North Carolina, you can easily add Trinity to your itinerary for a laid-back day trip.