California's Peaceful Los Angeles Escape Offers Vibrant Birdwatching, Easy Trails, And Nearby Dining

As one of the largest and most visited cities in America, you might be surprised to know that Los Angeles, California, is home to some pretty peaceful escapes for nature lovers, if you know where to look. One of the most convenient places for those seeking a quick and peaceful escape to touch grass also happens to be one of the best places in the U.S. for vibrant birdwatching, according to Bird Collective. Surprisingly, it's located just a few minutes up the road from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and it's called the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve.

The Ballona wetlands have been an important natural ecosystem for thousands of years, but up until recently, they were nearly obliterated due to sweeping urban development and population growth throughout coastal Los Angeles. More than 900 acres of the Ballona wetlands were destroyed to create Marina del Rey alone, which stands today as the largest man-made marina in all of North America. Over the past few decades, grassroots conservation efforts have helped claw back portions of this important ecosystem. Today, the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve spans 600 acres of active conservation and restoration, and you can visit it for yourself. With easy trails to explore, abundant birdwatching opportunities, and nearby dining options, here's what you can expect in and around the Ballona wetlands.