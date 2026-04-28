California's Peaceful Los Angeles Escape Offers Vibrant Birdwatching, Easy Trails, And Nearby Dining
As one of the largest and most visited cities in America, you might be surprised to know that Los Angeles, California, is home to some pretty peaceful escapes for nature lovers, if you know where to look. One of the most convenient places for those seeking a quick and peaceful escape to touch grass also happens to be one of the best places in the U.S. for vibrant birdwatching, according to Bird Collective. Surprisingly, it's located just a few minutes up the road from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and it's called the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve.
The Ballona wetlands have been an important natural ecosystem for thousands of years, but up until recently, they were nearly obliterated due to sweeping urban development and population growth throughout coastal Los Angeles. More than 900 acres of the Ballona wetlands were destroyed to create Marina del Rey alone, which stands today as the largest man-made marina in all of North America. Over the past few decades, grassroots conservation efforts have helped claw back portions of this important ecosystem. Today, the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve spans 600 acres of active conservation and restoration, and you can visit it for yourself. With easy trails to explore, abundant birdwatching opportunities, and nearby dining options, here's what you can expect in and around the Ballona wetlands.
Trails and birdwatching opportunities in Los Angeles' Ballona Wetlands
The Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve consists of three distinct areas – the Saltwater Marsh, the Freshwater Marsh, and the Riparian Corridor — plus the nearby Ballona Discovery Park. Visitors looking for an easy, scenic nature trail will find a 4-mile loop in the Riparian Corridor that traverses alongside protected bird nesting habitats.
Speaking of birds, check out the Freshwater Marsh, a restored habitat with more than 250 resident and migratory bird species on record in the area. Wetlands such as these serve as a vital rest stop for birds traveling along the aptly named Pacific Flyway, a migratory route connecting Patagonia to Alaska. Keep a close eye out for waterfowl, herons, raptors, shorebirds, and even some threatened California species by exploring the marsh along the Jefferson Trail. Friends of Ballona Wetlands, a local nonprofit, maintains a regular calendar of events and tours to visit all areas of the reserve, including the Saltwater Marsh, which is otherwise closed to the public. View the calendar of events here, ranging from hiking tours and habitat restoration to guided birding sessions and community gardening opportunities.
If you're coming to Los Angeles from out of town and seeking other peaceful escapes from the crowds, consider a day trip to Rancho Palos Verdes' Terranea Cove Beach, a cliffside escape with pelicans and serene sunsets, next. Rancho Palos Verdes is just 40 minutes south of the Ballona Wetlands.
Where to eat near the Ballona Wetlands
The Ballona Wetlands' urban surroundings are a sharp contrast to the serenity within the reserve, but it does offer visitors easy access to some good eats. One of Los Angeles' best-kept secrets (according to local chefs) is Caffe Pinguini in Playa del Rey, adjacent to the reserve, which serves up classic seaside Italian with some California twists.
Another local favorite in Playa del Rey is Playa Provisions, where you'll find a one-stop shop serving everything from coffee and ice cream to whiskey and all-day dining. It may sound a little crazy, but it works. It's the perfect place to pick up some caffeine and a snack before heading to the beach, which you'll most likely want to do after a long morning of birding, or for grabbing a cocktail as the sun sets.
For a unique culinary experience and hidden gem next door to the wetlands, check out Mom, Please, a family-run restaurant that's introducing Ukrainian recipes and flavors to the Los Angeles community and diaspora. A quick browse of its Google reviews will tell you people travel far and wide for this restaurant's nostalgic flavors, like syrnyky (cottage cheese pancakes), pelmeni (Ukrainian dumplings), and a variety of comforting desserts. One reviewer even chimed in from Cleveland, Ohio, exclaiming in all caps that it was "WORTH EVERY PENNY" to travel to Los Angeles for this meal. You'll just have to see for yourself if you agree!