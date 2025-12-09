The 5 Most-Visited Cities In America

The United States has long attracted visitors from around the globe, and even with ebbs and flows, tourism in the country is thriving. In fact, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), over 72 million international visitors came to America in 2024. And just where did they go? ITA tracks that as well, giving us a look at the popular American cities that inspire travelers to come out in droves.

From east to west, all areas of the country are covered. While big names like New York City and Los Angeles may not surprise you, it is interesting to note that one state is home to two cities on the list: the Sunshine State, Florida, with Miami and Orlando. Rounding out the top five is Las Vegas, which moved up one slot from last year (per Peekpro) to overtake San Francisco.

With world-class dining, historic monuments, incredible beaches, and wonderful amusements, these cities have an incredible amount to offer, no matter what you're looking for in a vacation. Using ITA's 2024 data and additional research on popular attractions, as well as accolades and awards, let's dive in and take a look at what makes these urban centers special enough to earn a spot on the list.