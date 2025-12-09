The 5 Most-Visited Cities In America
The United States has long attracted visitors from around the globe, and even with ebbs and flows, tourism in the country is thriving. In fact, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), over 72 million international visitors came to America in 2024. And just where did they go? ITA tracks that as well, giving us a look at the popular American cities that inspire travelers to come out in droves.
From east to west, all areas of the country are covered. While big names like New York City and Los Angeles may not surprise you, it is interesting to note that one state is home to two cities on the list: the Sunshine State, Florida, with Miami and Orlando. Rounding out the top five is Las Vegas, which moved up one slot from last year (per Peekpro) to overtake San Francisco.
With world-class dining, historic monuments, incredible beaches, and wonderful amusements, these cities have an incredible amount to offer, no matter what you're looking for in a vacation. Using ITA's 2024 data and additional research on popular attractions, as well as accolades and awards, let's dive in and take a look at what makes these urban centers special enough to earn a spot on the list.
New York City is the most-visited city in America
There's nothing quite like New York City. Considered one of the world's best cities, it received 9.5 million overseas visitors (nearly double the second-place city) in 2024, according to the ITA. And honestly, it's easy to see why. New York City truly has something for everyone, whether you're an art lover who wants to take in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and MoMA or a foodie who wants to eat their way across Manhattan.
New York City is not only America's most-visited city, but it's also home to America's top tourist attraction in 2025: Central Park. The 840-acre park in the heart of the city draws people in, whether they want to rent a bike, watch a free concert, visit the zoo, or enjoy a picnic in this iconic location. The beauty of New York City is that no matter the time of year, there's always something to do, from ice skating at Rockefeller Center in the winter to taking in a Yankees game in the spring or making a trip to Coney Island in the summer.
Best of all, New York City is so diverse that you can experience a different vibe depending on the neighborhood you visit. Artsy SoHo is filled with galleries and street art, while Greenwich Village's brownstone-lined streets tell the story of its bohemian past. Always dynamic and evolving, New York City is a tourist's dream because, besides being filled with places to explore American history, it's also a living, breathing contemporary metropolis.
Great weather and Latin flair bring the crowds to Miami
The second-most visited city in the United States has a whole different energy from NYC. Miami's lively nightlife and incredible weather drew over 5.1 million international travelers in 2024. The city is known for its Latin and Caribbean influences, which give it a unique flair. Whether you want to take in Art Deco architecture and do some shopping and dining in Coconut Grove or dive into Cuban culture in Little Havana, Miami has a lot to offer.
With temperatures that rarely dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit and average year-round highs in the 70s and 80s, Miami's warmth is certainly an attraction. Visitors flock to the city's sandy shores, whether sunning themselves on the iconic South Beach or selecting a hidden gem like Hobie Beach. And, of course, there are classic beach resorts like the Fontainebleau, where you can rent a cabana and sip piña coladas poolside.
The world also descends on Miami for special events like Miami Art Week, which takes place every year in early December and is anchored by Art Basel. With over 1,200 galleries and 20 art fairs, it brings an artsy vibe to the already vibrant city. Similarly, the artsy (and walkable) Wynwood district comes to life as international street artists work on their art for the annual Wynwood Mural Festival. With great weather, beautiful beaches, and something always happening, it's no wonder Miami attracts so many visitors.
The glitz and glamour of Los Angeles attracts tourists from around the world
From the iconic Hollywood sign to the glamour of Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles has plenty of reasons for visitors to visit the West Coast. And, like Miami, it also has a warm climate that makes it a perfect vacation spot all year. According to ITA, 4.4 million overseas visitors vacationed in LA, making it the third-most visited city in the United States in 2024. While many travelers will flock to overrated LA tourist traps like the Hollywood Walk of Fame or Venice Beach, there is plenty to dig into while visiting the City of Angels.
While you might have to battle Los Angeles' notorious traffic, once you get the hang of things, you can do everything from enjoying hikes in Runyon Canyon (or the less-crowded Paseo Miramar Trail) to taking in world-class art at the Getty Center. And, of course, take a drive down the Pacific Coast Highway to iconic coastal locations like Malibu and Santa Monica. Incredible natural scenery, cultural monuments, and iconic neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and Bel Air are just some of the reasons tourists flock to the city — but they're not the only draws.
A true cultural melting pot, Los Angeles is also a foodie paradise. Whether you're looking for good Mexican, Korean, Japanese, or Lebanese food, there are beloved hidden gems across the city. Want to sample a bit of everything? Try Downtown LA's Grand Central Market, where you can taste everything from award-winning tacos to a delicious bowl of ramen in a setting that's as vibrant as the city itself.
Orlando is both highly visited and highly disappointing for tourists
The fourth city on the list is Orlando, home to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" — Disney World. Walt Disney World's theme parks saw over 48.7 million visitors in 2023 (via AECOM), and a significant share of the 3.9 million overseas tourists who visited Orlando in 2024 were likely headed there, too. But Disney isn't the only theme park that attracts people to Central Florida. Universal Studios and Legoland Florida are just some of the other theme parks that help draw tourists.
Beyond themed resorts, there's lots more to see and do in Orlando. According to Tripadvisor, Lake Eola Park is one of the top non-amusement park attractions in the city. Located right in the heart of downtown Orlando, visitors can make a nice loop around the lake or rent swan boats for a relaxing break from roller coasters and crowded attractions. The park is also home to a wide variety of birds, including, of course, swans. This makes it the perfect place to enjoy nature in the city while also having the chance to partake in events at the on-site Walt Disney Amphitheater.
But for all of Orlando's perks, apparently not all visitors are satisfied with their time here. In fact, according to a 2025 report by Radical Storage, Orlando is the most disappointing tourist destination in America and the fifth-most disappointing destination in the world. It's unclear whether visitors are disillusioned with long lines and high prices at Disney, timed their trip with Orlando's high-humidity season, or faced other setbacks, but the ranking proves that just because a place is popular doesn't mean everyone will walk away satisfied.
America's fun-filled city, Las Vegas, is also one of its most visited
Rounding out the list is Las Vegas, which saw over 2.58 million overseas visitors in 2024. This was enough to move it ahead of San Francisco, which had previously taken the fifth slot. Named the world's best city for nightlife in 2025 by Timeout, it's no wonder why people flock to Las Vegas. From classics like the Venetian Resort to exciting new entries like the Sphere (a globe-shaped entertainment venue), there's always something exciting to explore in Sin City.
Whether you want to party, gamble, or take in a show, Las Vegas has a bit of everything, which might be why it's called the "most fun city in America." And, of course, there's the food. Forget the hotel buffet — Las Vegas is home to world-class cuisine, with restaurants run by famous TV chefs like Tom Colicchio and Bobby Flay as well as Michelin-starred geniuses like Guy Savoy and Michael Mina. Few places embody the phrase "eat, drink, and be merry" quite like Las Vegas.
Often described as an adult playground, Las Vegas also has a surprising number of things to do for families, which helps it capture a whole other market of travelers. This incredible variety of entertainment makes it easy to see why so many people choose to visit Las Vegas.
Methodology
To discover which American cities were the most popular with travelers and saw the most visitors, we looked at statistics provided by the International Trade Administration regarding the number of overseas visitors to the United States. The ITA publishes the National Travel and Tourism Office's U.S. States & Cities Visited Monitor, which compiles information regarding international visitors. The most recently published data, as of this writing, covers visits during 2024.
Using this information, we drew on our personal travel experience and research (including review websites such as Tripadvisor) to highlight what might motivate travelers to flock to these cities, while also taking into account each city's popular attractions.