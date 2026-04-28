Escape The Hustle Of Fort Wayne For Indiana's Serene State Forest Filled With Woodland Campsites And Fishing Spots
Want to get out of the hustle-bustle of urban living and spend some quality time immersed in nature? One ideal option is Indiana's peaceful Salamonie River State Forest, where visitors can camp and fish and surround themselves with verdant, scenic views. With abundant fishing, lush trails for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians to enjoy, a boat launch, swimming beach, and picnicking areas, there's no shortage of things to do at this state forest. In this slice of woodland quietude, you can kick back, cast a line, and let yourself fall into an easier pace of living.
Located under an hour by car from Fort Wayne (and from Fort Wayne International Airport), this wooded oasis was established as a state forest in the 1930s and encompasses around 850 acres. Here, you'll find two campsites to choose from, as well as a lake that's well-suited for fishing, and direct access to the Salamonie River itself. So the next time you're itching for a nature-filled break away from busy and exhausting city life, make your way to this serene forested destination and grant yourself a rejuvenating (and fun) camping and fishing vacation.
Choose between the forest's two campsites
If you're planning to stay over in Salamonie River State Forest, you have the option of either of two primitive campgrounds, both of which have basic facilities, including pit toilets and a water tap. The family campground, which is intended as ideal for folks traveling with little ones, contains 21 sites. And eager equestrians with their trusty steeds in tow can opt to stay in the horseman's campground, which contains 15 campsites.
Know before you go: the campsites operate on a first-come, first-served system, and the campgrounds can be popular, so arrive early on holiday weekends or during busy times of year to ensure you aren't disappointed. With such popularity can come noise, too: it's possible you'll hear fellow visitors socializing and making noise into the night here, so if you're an early-to-bed type, especially when out in nature, you may want to bring earplugs to guarantee a quiet night's sleep and the serenity you're seeking at this picturesque wildlife area for camping.
Go fishing at Salamonie River State Forest
Whether you're a seasoned pro when it comes to fishing, or simply curious about trying out a new hobby on your vacation, you're in the right place. At Hominy Ridge Lake — a 4-acre lake located in the forest — you can fish for a variety of species, including catfish, largemouth bass, redear, bluegill, and others. Just be aware that you'll need an Indiana fishing license in order to fish here, so you'll want to be sure to acquire one beforehand. (If you're not ready to commit to an annual fishing license, the state of Indiana also offers options to purchase a one-day or one-week license, allowing you to make the most of your vacation.)
From Salamonie River State Forest, you also have direct access to the Salamonie River itself, in which you can fish for several of the above species of fish, as well as walleye pike. Or head to nearby Salamonie Lake, which is also the site of the forest's swimming beach, where you'll find year-round fishing opportunities and are likely to encounter black crappie, carp, sunfish, and more. One thing's for certain about this leafy Indiana oasis: the city of Fort Wayne may have plenty to offer — from five restaurants that you have to try to a landmark that musicians and tourists flock to – but for prime outdoor serenity, Salamonie River State Forest is well worth the trip.