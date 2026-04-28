Escape The Hustle Of Fort Wayne For Indiana's Serene State Forest Filled With Woodland Campsites And Fishing Spots

Whether you're a seasoned pro when it comes to fishing, or simply curious about trying out a new hobby on your vacation, you're in the right place. At Hominy Ridge Lake — a 4-acre lake located in the forest — you can fish for a variety of species, including catfish, largemouth bass, redear, bluegill, and others. Just be aware that you'll need an Indiana fishing license in order to fish here, so you'll want to be sure to acquire one beforehand. (If you're not ready to commit to an annual fishing license, the state of Indiana also offers options to purchase a one-day or one-week license, allowing you to make the most of your vacation.)

From Salamonie River State Forest, you also have direct access to the Salamonie River itself, in which you can fish for several of the above species of fish, as well as walleye pike. Or head to nearby Salamonie Lake, which is also the site of the forest's swimming beach, where you'll find year-round fishing opportunities and are likely to encounter black crappie, carp, sunfish, and more. One thing's for certain about this leafy Indiana oasis: the city of Fort Wayne may have plenty to offer — from five restaurants that you have to try to a landmark that musicians and tourists flock to – but for prime outdoor serenity, Salamonie River State Forest is well worth the trip.