The Most Affordable Town In California Is A Secret Retirement Haven Near Palm Springs

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S., so finding an affordable town in the Golden State seems like an oxymoron. Housing, healthcare, and groceries are among the many factors that deter people from settling here. However, affordable towns do actually exist in this state, and one of them is a best-kept secret for retirees.

In the city of Desert Hot Springs, just 20 minutes from Palm Springs, is the neighborhood of Desert Edge, which ranks as the most affordable town in California. Quiet enough for a peaceful environment but close enough to its lively neighbor, Palm Springs, Desert Edge provides a balance between reverie and revelry.

Mountains and sandy plains decorate the backdrop of this neighborhood, while palm trees line the roads. It's certainly not a bad place to settle during your golden years. However, it's not just retirees who are coming here. Visitors love Desert Edge just as much, all thanks to its affordable activities and unique attractions.