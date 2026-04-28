The Most Affordable Town In California Is A Secret Retirement Haven Near Palm Springs
California is one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S., so finding an affordable town in the Golden State seems like an oxymoron. Housing, healthcare, and groceries are among the many factors that deter people from settling here. However, affordable towns do actually exist in this state, and one of them is a best-kept secret for retirees.
In the city of Desert Hot Springs, just 20 minutes from Palm Springs, is the neighborhood of Desert Edge, which ranks as the most affordable town in California. Quiet enough for a peaceful environment but close enough to its lively neighbor, Palm Springs, Desert Edge provides a balance between reverie and revelry.
Mountains and sandy plains decorate the backdrop of this neighborhood, while palm trees line the roads. It's certainly not a bad place to settle during your golden years. However, it's not just retirees who are coming here. Visitors love Desert Edge just as much, all thanks to its affordable activities and unique attractions.
Things to do in Desert Edge
With gorgeous views, sunshine year-round, and a peaceful ambiance, it's no wonder Desert Edge is a secret retirement destination. But visitors love it, too. Just 2 hours from Los Angeles, city folks come to enjoy hot and cold springs — the only place in the world with both — that are natural to the region. Several resorts and spas are dotted around Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs, but there's one spot in Desert Edge that is truly unique.
Situated on an active date farm, Mineral Spring Date Farm is a campsite featuring onsite teepee lodgings and space for personal tents and RVs. A more affordable option than spending hundreds a night on a hot springs resort, visitors can chill in natural spring-water pools from the farm's well, while chickens and goats roam the land eating discarded palm tree leaves. Toilets, showers, and portable water are available on the campgrounds, and late check-in is permitted, allowing visitors to arrive in the evening, light a campfire, and stargaze for the rest of the night.
Camping is certainly a defining feature of this community, as several RV parks featuring residential campers and rentals are peppered around the area. Whether you stay at Quail Valley's Senior RV park or Sam's Family Spa, there's an affordable vacation retreat for all ages. And the stunning landscape can't be ignored in this rural haven, which is why locals recommend hiking in the early mornings along popular routes like Kim Nicol Trail, Flag Mountain, and Hidden Valley Trail.
Attractions surrounding Desert Edge
Since Desert Edge is a remote neighborhood in the northern Coachella Valley, this area is not going to be inundated with activities. The consensus is that people come here to relax. After spending a few days soaking in a hot spring and stargazing at night, you may want to venture to nearby urban centers for some fun and play. Getting around is easiest by car, but the on-demand microtransit service, SunRide, is also an option. This shuttle passes through Desert Edge and other Coachella Valley zones, making it easy to visit nearby attractions, like Rancho Mirage's world-class resorts and finest spas.
Downtown Desert Hot Springs, only 10 minutes from Desert Edge, is known for having, you guessed it, more hot springs. Here, though, you can expect to find fancy resort spas and avail yourself of day passes to thermal springs. Restaurants are abundant, and cuisines range from Mexican and Italian to Thai and classic American fare. Definitely check out Playoffs for a lively sports-bar atmosphere with finger food, drinks, music, and a pool table. Those looking for even more activity can enjoy Fantasy Springs Resort, California's lavish Vegas-style casino resort that glows in the desert and offers endless entertainment only 30 minutes from Desert Edge.
At Cabot's Pueblo Museum, in downtown Desert Hot Springs, history lovers can explore the Native American-inspired village built by the founder of the city. Golfers can swing their clubs at Mission Lakes Country Club, a few minutes north of downtown Desert Hot Springs. And to the east of Desert Edge are the best trails in Joshua Tree National Park, where, if you visit after sunset, you'll be treated to a free light show from our very own Milky Way galaxy.