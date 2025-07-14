California's Lavish Vegas-Style Casino Resort Near Palm Springs Glows In A Desert Oasis With Endless Entertainment
When planning your escape to the dreamy desert oasis of Palm Springs, you have an array of accommodation options to choose from. Thriving in mid-century architecture and retro nostalgia, the sparkling jewel of the Coachella Valley boasts top-rated casino resorts with luxe dining and pristine pools, kitschy bubblegum pink motels, and historic hotels haunted by memories of Old Hollywood legends.
If you're looking for a luxurious, entertainment-packed retreat with Vegas vibes just outside of the main Palm Springs center, look no further than the Fantasy Springs Resort. Situated off Interstate 10 on the edge of Indio (the world-class California city that's a youthful, hipper Palm Springs with a year-round festival lifestyle), the all-in-one destination resort is a paradise of slot machines, bowling lanes, golf greens, and dining spots. Since a playground of entertainment is built right in, it may be hard to tear yourself away from the fantasy. However, with an array of nearby attractions in the dazzling desert valley, the opportunities for adventure are as abundant as the sunny days in the Palm Springs area.
Step into a fantasy world of amenities at Fantasy Springs Resort
Just a 30-minute drive from the Palm Springs International Airport, Fantasy Springs Resort is nestled in the heart of Coachella Valley. Book your stay in paradise, choosing from lavishly-appointed guest rooms with picturesque mountain, desert, golf course, or poolside views. Some rooms feature private balconies if you wish to upgrade your experience.
Whichever room you choose, you'll have full access to resort amenities, including the 103-foot sparkling pool. Open year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can swim the day away or book a poolside massage for the ultimate relaxation vacation. For shimmering, Vegas-style action, try your luck in the casino, which features 1,800 slot machines, 40 gaming tables, bingo, and off-track betting.
For family-friendly entertainment, get the ball rolling at the Fantasy Lanes Family Bowling Center. Boasting 24 lanes, a snack bar, a sports lounge, and an arcade, there are hours of fun to be had here. Visit on Friday or Saturday night for Laser Bowling, complete with retro tunes and black-lit lanes. If you're craving a quieter game, tee up at the Eagle Falls Golf Course next to the resort, which boasts 18 holes set against a serene backdrop of perfect palm trees and majestic desert mountains.
Delight in delicious dining and world-class concerts at Fantasy Springs Resort
When you've played up an appetite, you needn't wander far. Fantasy Springs Resort offers a buffet of food options, ranging from casual to fine dining restaurants. Savor a slice of New York-style pizza at Pizza Kitchen, or dig your chopsticks into international dishes at Joy Asian Cuisine, serving Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Thai favorites cooked by world-class chefs. For an elegant dining experience, book a table at The Bistro, where you can luxuriate in gourmet bites and sip on sophisticated cocktails alongside palm tree views on the terrace. Nightcaps are a rooftop affair at Twelve, a breathtaking balcony situated atop the hotel with mid-century modern decor, dazzling vistas of the Coachella Valley, and live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Throughout the year, you can catch a live concert or comedy show at the resort's concert hall. Past headliners have included everyone from hip-hop icon Nelly to legendary 1970s rocker Daryl Hall and famous comedic acts like Steve Martin and Martin Short. Head to the hotel's event calendar to book your stay in tandem with your favorite performer, and turn your getaway into a musical retreat in the desert — whether you're navigating the Coachella Festival weekend for the first time or not.