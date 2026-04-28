Washington's Largest Shopping Mall Is A Seattle 'Retail Paradise' Packed With Everything A Shopper Could Want
If shopping isn't on your Seattle itinerary for your next visit, perhaps it should be. The Emerald City has thrift stores upon thrift stores, a plethora of bookshops, and even the largest mall in Washington State, Westfield Southcenter. First established in 1968, it's been referred to as a "retail paradise," and with good reason. Westfield Southcenter features three floors and 1.7 million square feet. Plus, it has more than 150 retailers (note that these are primarily located on the first and second floors), an AMC on the third floor, and other amenities. That is, visitors should be prepared to do some serious walking as they make their way through the brightly lit corridors.
If you're in the market for a new outfit, there are major brands like H&M and department stores like JCPenney and Nordstrom (which, fun fact, was founded in Seattle). Do you need outdoor apparel for your next Pacific Northwest adventure? Head to The North Face. If you like adorable trinkets and random but practical items you may not realize you need in your life, then Daiso is the place for you. There's even a store, SavyBoat, that sells collectible toy cars, DIY kits, and other memorabilia. Westfield Southcenter is also home to The Container Store, known for its household goods ranging from storage solutions to kitchenware and cleaning supplies.
Westfield Southcenter, located about a 20-minute drive south of Downtown Seattle in the Southcenter neighborhood, is rated 4.4 stars on Google. "It's my go-to for everything, and it never disappoints!" wrote one individual. "Whether I'm seriously shopping for a specific item or just window browsing, I can always find what I'm looking for."
There's much more to enjoy at Seattle's Westfield Southcenter
The retailers at Westfield Southcenter, which is technically situated within Tukwila, an affordable and accessible Washington City, do not lack variety. Arguably, the same can be said about its food offerings. In addition to having your typical food court, the mall features full-service restaurants, such as Duke's Seafood. At this Seattle-based eatery, you can dine on crab, shellfish, and more, sourced from the Pacific Northwest. If you're a fan of Asian cuisine, Westfield Southcenter has plenty of options, like the highly rated Japanese chain Marugame Udon. Also consider checking out Seafood City Marketplace, as this is the Filipino grocery store's only location in Washington.
If you have little ones, there's plenty for them to do, too. They can, for instance, make their own gooey toy at The Slime Factory (though one reviewer states that adults might also want to join in on the fun). And, believe it or not, there is a library in the mall run by King County with plenty of kids' books and reading nooks.
Interested in having a Seattle mall day? Although some Westfield shopping centers do charge for parking, patrons will be happy to learn that Washington's largest mall does not. But take note that a reviewer from Google warned, "While it's generally a great place to shop, there are occasional reports of criminal activity, which is something to keep in mind." On the hunt for more places to shop in Seattle? There's also Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a funky mecca for vintage lovers, and Bellevue, a world-class shopping destination on the other side of Lake Washington.