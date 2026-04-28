Washington's Largest Shopping Mall Is A Seattle 'Retail Paradise' Packed With Everything A Shopper Could Want

If shopping isn't on your Seattle itinerary for your next visit, perhaps it should be. The Emerald City has thrift stores upon thrift stores, a plethora of bookshops, and even the largest mall in Washington State, Westfield Southcenter. First established in 1968, it's been referred to as a "retail paradise," and with good reason. Westfield Southcenter features three floors and 1.7 million square feet. Plus, it has more than 150 retailers (note that these are primarily located on the first and second floors), an AMC on the third floor, and other amenities. That is, visitors should be prepared to do some serious walking as they make their way through the brightly lit corridors.

If you're in the market for a new outfit, there are major brands like H&M and department stores like JCPenney and Nordstrom (which, fun fact, was founded in Seattle). Do you need outdoor apparel for your next Pacific Northwest adventure? Head to The North Face. If you like adorable trinkets and random but practical items you may not realize you need in your life, then Daiso is the place for you. There's even a store, SavyBoat, that sells collectible toy cars, DIY kits, and other memorabilia. Westfield Southcenter is also home to The Container Store, known for its household goods ranging from storage solutions to kitchenware and cleaning supplies.

Westfield Southcenter, located about a 20-minute drive south of Downtown Seattle in the Southcenter neighborhood, is rated 4.4 stars on Google. "It's my go-to for everything, and it never disappoints!" wrote one individual. "Whether I'm seriously shopping for a specific item or just window browsing, I can always find what I'm looking for."