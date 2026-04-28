The Popular Disney Hollywood Studios Theme Park Ride That's Rebranding In 2026
Disney World is constantly evolving and rebranding rides as new characters are created and films are produced. One iconic ride in Hollywood Studios, the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, is turning over its classic rock theme to The Muppets franchise. While many rollercoasters have been newly constructed (like the TRON Lightcycle-Run, honoring "Tron: Legacy"), some staple favorites are getting a refresh. We've seen it with the 1989 Splash Mountain (which is currently Tiana's Bayou Adventure, recognizing the 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog"), and now the 1999 Aerosmith-themed coaster is getting a makeover.
According to Inside the Magic, the attraction stopped operating on March 1, 2026, and it is set to reopen on May 26. The tight turnaround likely means the rollercoaster itself will stay the same, but the exterior and interior decoration will be fine-tuned to reflect The Muppets theme. And there will be a revamped set list — something that was purely identifiable with the Aerosmith original. Instead of jamming to Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," guests will listen to covers sung by The Muppets' rock band, The Electric Mayhem, per the Disney World website. There will also be a slight name change: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
What's to come? A look into the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster rebrand
Loyal Disney World visitors don't have to fret, but die-hard Aerosmith fans might shed a tear. To keep up with the brand's own entertainment cycle, the park found a way to transform one of its older rides into something more family-friendly and modern. The news of the rebrand comes after "The Muppet Show" returned for a special revamp in February 2026, featuring Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem.
The new setlist includes covers of famous songs by the Electric Mayhem stars, like "Walking on Sunshine," featuring Kelly Clarkson, and "Born To Be Wild," featuring Camila the Chicken. During the journey, you might see appearances from Awkwafina, John Stamos, and Neil Patrick Harris.
Ultimately, the ride might be bidding adieu to Steven Tyler and the gang, but there is a new group in the G-Force Recording Studio, which remains the same from the original ride. Other similarities include the stretch L.I.M.O. coaster cart and its rapid acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour. Additionally, Disney will be rolling out new deals for Disney Vacation Club Members and Annual Passholders. While it's always upsetting to see an iconic ride close, at least it's not gone for good, like these permanently closed Disney attractions guests wish would make a comeback.
The history of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and what the public thinks
More than 25 years ago, Aerosmith introduced the rock genre to Disney's Hollywood Studios, which was called Disney-MGM Studios before 2008. The rollercoaster was a way for Disney to celebrate the music industry at the park, showcasing all forms of the entertainment business. Collaborating with Aerosmith allowed the brand to curate a setlist that matched its musical theme. The old tracks took riders through the G-Force recording studio, playing classic songs from the band's discography.
Disney's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is not one to be forgotten. As a Florida native who has visited Disney World more times than I can count, I know firsthand how much of a favorite the original version was. If you don't take my word for it, take the public's. Disney Food Blog published an Instagram reel on the coaster's last day, showing a line from the turnstiles all the way to the epic, life-size red guitar — which is nowhere near the Hollywood Studios entrance. One park-goer replied to the video, "It really was one of the most fun rides ever!! ... I'm sad to see it change but we will make new experiences with The Muppets, Dr. Teeth, and the gang!!" There is a hopeful tone in many riders' comments as they bid farewell to Aerosmith.
Disney's website also hints at additional surprises ahead, marking the beginning of a bold new era for The Muppets franchise to take center stage. Even if you're a solo traveler, you'll get a kick out of this upgrade — plus, there are many unexpected reasons why visiting the park alone is a great idea. To make the most of your vacation, avoid planning a trip during the holidays, which are the most expensive times to visit Disney World.