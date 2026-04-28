The Popular Disney Hollywood Studios Theme Park Ride That's Rebranding In 2026

More than 25 years ago, Aerosmith introduced the rock genre to Disney's Hollywood Studios, which was called Disney-MGM Studios before 2008. The rollercoaster was a way for Disney to celebrate the music industry at the park, showcasing all forms of the entertainment business. Collaborating with Aerosmith allowed the brand to curate a setlist that matched its musical theme. The old tracks took riders through the G-Force recording studio, playing classic songs from the band's discography.

Disney's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is not one to be forgotten. As a Florida native who has visited Disney World more times than I can count, I know firsthand how much of a favorite the original version was. If you don't take my word for it, take the public's. Disney Food Blog published an Instagram reel on the coaster's last day, showing a line from the turnstiles all the way to the epic, life-size red guitar — which is nowhere near the Hollywood Studios entrance. One park-goer replied to the video, "It really was one of the most fun rides ever!! ... I'm sad to see it change but we will make new experiences with The Muppets, Dr. Teeth, and the gang!!" There is a hopeful tone in many riders' comments as they bid farewell to Aerosmith.

Disney's website also hints at additional surprises ahead, marking the beginning of a bold new era for The Muppets franchise to take center stage. Even if you're a solo traveler, you'll get a kick out of this upgrade — plus, there are many unexpected reasons why visiting the park alone is a great idea. To make the most of your vacation, avoid planning a trip during the holidays, which are the most expensive times to visit Disney World.