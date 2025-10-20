11 Permanently Closed Disney Attractions Park Guests Wish Would Make A Comeback

Anyone who has been lucky enough to experience Disney Parks through the decades knows the magic just keeps getting better with each new generation of cast members and Imagineers. Far more than just run-of-the-mill theme parks, Disney Parks offer a treasure trove of top-tier experiences from quality dining to sneaky little Easter eggs and secrets hidden throughout each destination as even the nauseatingly long Disney World lines have become points of interest. But as the parks have improved and expanded, adding all-new attractions or rebranding old favorites, many beloved rides, events, and even entire theme parks have been pushed aside in the name of progress.

While a few long-cherished Disney faves like Splash Mountain and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are still hanging on at one Disney park after getting replaced at another, Reddit is filled with nostalgia for once-favorite attractions that can only be found in old Kodachrome and VHS reels. But as fans of the Main Street Electrical Parade with its cheery, synthy tune "Baroque Hoedown" can attest to, there's always a chance an old Disney favorite could make a comeback. While there are loads of dearly missed Disney attractions, here are some of the most pined-for attractions fans say they would love to see get a well-deserved revival tour.