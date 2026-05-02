Between Eau Claire And Wisconsin Dells Is A Rock-Carved State Park With Wild Swims, Trails, And Camping
Wisconsin is home to 50 different state parks, which cover nearly 156,000 acres around the state. Along with state trails and forests, the park system sees about 20 million annual visits. One of the best ways to experience these natural spaces and outdoor attractions for yourself is with a visit to the underrated Mill Bluff State Park.
Mill Bluff State Park is located between Eau Claire and Wisconsin Dells, and is part of the Ice Age National Scientific Reserve. This state park is a must-visit due to its unique, naturally carved rock formations. The buttes and mesas that dot the landscape here were once islands in a glacial lake. Today, the layers of sandstone that rise up from the bluffs are one-of-a-kind geological formations — making the park a great spot for outdoor recreation in interesting terrain. In winter, it's also possible to snowshoe and cross-country ski. But the real highlights here are the hiking trails and camping options, along with a pond that offers the opportunity for wild swimming.
Swimming and hiking at Mill Bluff State Park
One of the best features of Mill Bluff State Park is the 2.5-acre pond. The water is fed by underground springs, making it ideal for a cool and refreshing dip, and there's a 250-foot white sand beach. Note that there are no lifeguards present here — swimming is at your own risk, and it's advised not to swim alone. There is no fishing allowed in the pond.
Additionally, there are more than 2 miles of trails at Mill Bluff State Park that hikers will want to explore. You can't miss Mill Bluff Summit, which has spectacular views of the rock formations jutting up from the landscape. It's a 1.1-mile trail, with a steep climb up 223 steps to reach the viewpoint. The 0.4-mile Nature Trail offers more insight into the geological features of the area, as well as the chance to see wildflowers. Camel's Bluff Trail is a 1.25-mile loop in the northern section of the park, which is less visited than the main section, providing more solitude for walkers. Spot formations like Cleopatra's Needle, Devil's Monument, and Camel's Bluff as you hike this route. Several AllTrails users note that the mosquitoes can be bad at Mill Bluff and recommend bringing bug spray.
What to know about camping at Mill Bluff State Park
Mill Bluff State Park has a rustic campground with 21 campsites, which is open from the end of May to September — six of the sites have electric hookups. Facilities here are basic, with vault toilets and no showers, and a hand pump for drinking water. Cell phone signal can be minimal and unreliable, and a number of Tripadvisor reviewers note that nearby traffic noise can be annoying — the state park is located between the highway and a railway line.
All visitors to Mill Bluff State Park will need a vehicle admission pass, which is available as a 12-month or daily pass. The park is open year-round, but in the off-season the entrance gate is closed — visitors will need to park at the gate and walk in.
Mill Bluff is located just outside of Camp Douglas, between the waterpark capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells, and Eau Claire, the best place to live in Wisconsin. La Crosse Regional Airport is the closest airport to the park, about a 50-minute drive away. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a good option for an international airport with more flight connections — it's about 2 hours and 20 minutes away by car. Explore more of central Wisconsin with a visit to Tomah, known as the "Gateway to Cranberry Country," for more outdoor fun and trails.