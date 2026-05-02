Between Eau Claire And Wisconsin Dells Is A Rock-Carved State Park With Wild Swims, Trails, And Camping

Mill Bluff State Park has a rustic campground with 21 campsites, which is open from the end of May to September — six of the sites have electric hookups. Facilities here are basic, with vault toilets and no showers, and a hand pump for drinking water. Cell phone signal can be minimal and unreliable, and a number of Tripadvisor reviewers note that nearby traffic noise can be annoying — the state park is located between the highway and a railway line.

All visitors to Mill Bluff State Park will need a vehicle admission pass, which is available as a 12-month or daily pass. The park is open year-round, but in the off-season the entrance gate is closed — visitors will need to park at the gate and walk in.

Mill Bluff is located just outside of Camp Douglas, between the waterpark capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells, and Eau Claire, the best place to live in Wisconsin. La Crosse Regional Airport is the closest airport to the park, about a 50-minute drive away. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a good option for an international airport with more flight connections — it's about 2 hours and 20 minutes away by car. Explore more of central Wisconsin with a visit to Tomah, known as the "Gateway to Cranberry Country," for more outdoor fun and trails.