The Midwest Boasts 3 Of The Top-Ranked Public Golf Courses In The US For 2026

Golfers often have a bucket list of courses they dream of playing. Maybe they want to putt while ocean waves crash behind them or walk on the hallowed ground where legends have played in North Carolina and Florida. Coastal fantasies are great, but they shouldn't skip over the Midwest. USA Today recently ranked three courses in the heartland among the country's top 10 public courses – Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora, North Dakota; Payne's Valley in Hollister, Missouri; and the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

Selected by both an expert panel and readers, these golfing havens met the award's criteria for impeccable maintenance, stunning landscapes, and thoughtful design. Think lush ribbons of fairway, tee-boxes on stark sandstone hills, and holes lined with volcano bunkers. These are the kind of courses where each hole is an experience, where you may lose lots of balls, and where each venue is more postcard-worthy than the next. So, start hitting the driving range, buying more polo shirts, and investing in that vacation fund.

Getting to these verdant beauties isn't difficult. None of them is more than two hours away from an airport. They all have nearby lodging options, from the western charm of Rough Riders Hotel in Medora to the spacious rooms at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale near Hollister to the stately feel of French Lick Springs Hotel. Their proximity to amenities can also entertain non-golfers in your group, such as the bowling alley, arcade, walking trails, and on-site casino at the French Lick resort, making them an ideal getaway for the whole family.