Between Sacramento And Tahoe National Forest Is California's Underrated Park With Scenic Waterfalls And Trails
California is known for its rushing waterfalls, from thundering cataracts in Yosemite National Park to seasonal spires along Highway 1. Hidden Falls Regional Park, a gorgeous refuge located in Auburn, California, is located between the Tahoe National Forest and the capital city of Sacramento, offering waterfall-chasers plenty of torrents to discover.
Tucked in the lush Sacramento Valley along the Coon and Deadman Creek watersheds, the park is home to Hidden Falls, a 30-foot-tall tiered cascade, as well as a number of smaller creek waterfalls, some of which can be viewed from observation decks. The 1,200-acre park also has 30 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, many with views of the striking Sutter Buttes, volcanic lava domes that were nicknamed the "World's Smallest Mountain Range." Some trail sections display interpretive panels that offer information about local flora and fauna, from American bullfrogs and southern alligator lizards to wild geraniums, bull thistles, and black-eyed Susans. You might even stumble upon the friendly, resident goats who help keep the park's underbrush maintained.
Things to do at Hidden Falls Regional Park
Hidden Falls isn't a national park, forest, or otherwise protected area like the nearby Folsom Lake State Recreation Area with its beaches, trails, and glamping, which helps to explain why Hidden Falls is just that — hidden. "A great little gem," wrote one recent visitor on Google, "hidden for sure." Another added, "Great place for hiking with a variety of trails for different levels. The nature is beautiful and very scenic." For the moment, the regional park is an underrated getaway that's not widely known. The park's administrators would like to keep it that way, which is why parking reservations are required on weekends and other high-usage dates. Parking permits ($4 per half-day or $8 per day) must be purchased online ahead of your visit.
Once you're there, head out on the Hidden Falls Trail, a moderately difficult 3.4-mile loop that leads to the park's namesake cascades and can be completed in roughly two hours. Though there are some steep sections, the route is generally considered family-friendly, and there's plenty of shade along the way on hot summer days. "... an absolutely awesome trail. Definitely recommend it!" wrote one hiker on AllTrails. "Beautiful water holes and gorgeous waterfalls. Perfect for a summer day," another said.
If you're looking for an easier trail, try the Hidden Falls to River Otter Loop trail. The pretty 4.2-mile route follows a gravel path that regularly draws walkers, runners, and cyclists, and it's charmingly framed by wildflowers in spring. The highlight, of course, is the Hidden Falls cascades. "So peaceful away from the roads," commented one hiker. "All I could hear was the wonderful sound of the water." Another mentioned that the trail has more sun, so it's important to bring a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of drinking water.
Planning a trip to Hidden Falls Regional Park
The park is open daily from dawn to dusk, but closes on days of "extreme fire weather," typically associated with excessive heat. Check the county website for notifications on closures. The park's picnic areas and restrooms are open to the public, although you'll want to be sure to make reservations at peak times.
If you're looking to stay overnight nearby, try the Park Victorian in Auburn, a 3-star hotel with charming, character-filled rooms. While you're in the area, it's well worth your time to check out the Auburn State Recreation Area, a wonderful spot to camp, hike, and whitewater raft. The 4.4-mile out-and-back hike on Clementine Trail offers visitors the chance to take a refreshing dip in a natural swimming hole at the route's midpoint. Sacramento, California's "City of Trees", is less than an hour's drive away from Hidden Falls, while the Tahoe National Forest is just under two hours away by car. There are no direct public transportation routes between either of these cities and Hidden Falls, which means you'll likely need to rent a car if you're visiting from out of town.