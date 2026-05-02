Between Sacramento And Tahoe National Forest Is California's Underrated Park With Scenic Waterfalls And Trails

Hidden Falls isn't a national park, forest, or otherwise protected area like the nearby Folsom Lake State Recreation Area with its beaches, trails, and glamping, which helps to explain why Hidden Falls is just that — hidden. "A great little gem," wrote one recent visitor on Google, "hidden for sure." Another added, "Great place for hiking with a variety of trails for different levels. The nature is beautiful and very scenic." For the moment, the regional park is an underrated getaway that's not widely known. The park's administrators would like to keep it that way, which is why parking reservations are required on weekends and other high-usage dates. Parking permits ($4 per half-day or $8 per day) must be purchased online ahead of your visit.

Once you're there, head out on the Hidden Falls Trail, a moderately difficult 3.4-mile loop that leads to the park's namesake cascades and can be completed in roughly two hours. Though there are some steep sections, the route is generally considered family-friendly, and there's plenty of shade along the way on hot summer days. "... an absolutely awesome trail. Definitely recommend it!" wrote one hiker on AllTrails. "Beautiful water holes and gorgeous waterfalls. Perfect for a summer day," another said.

If you're looking for an easier trail, try the Hidden Falls to River Otter Loop trail. The pretty 4.2-mile route follows a gravel path that regularly draws walkers, runners, and cyclists, and it's charmingly framed by wildflowers in spring. The highlight, of course, is the Hidden Falls cascades. "So peaceful away from the roads," commented one hiker. "All I could hear was the wonderful sound of the water." Another mentioned that the trail has more sun, so it's important to bring a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of drinking water.