Florida's Busiest Highway To Navigate (And Why Drivers Dread It)

The United States relies heavily on its interstate highway system — arteries of transit and commerce that connect the country. One of the most significant corridors is Interstate 95, a north-south highway that crosses 15 states, stretching from Miami to Houlton, Maine, near the Canadian border. Intersecting highways and auxiliary roads branch off as it passes through major hubs like New York City and Boston. I-95 construction began shortly after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Its final segment wasn't completed until 2018 in New Jersey. Florida contains its longest continuous segment at 382 miles.

Within Florida, I-95 serves as a critical commercial route, running parallel to the Atlantic coastline from Jacksonville through Daytona Beach, Melbourne, and West Palm Beach before reaching Miami. For years, the highway has been associated with heavy traffic, contributing to Miami's well-documented congestion and high rate of serious car crashes, per Florida Today. According to the Federal Highway Administration, up to 339,000 vehicles travel along parts of I-95 in South Florida daily, making it one of the most-used routes in the U.S. "I-95 at all hours of the day has become unbearable," wrote a Reddit poster in r/Florida, a sentiment echoed by many. "Every single day ... Some kind of bottlenecking accident, roadwork, or mass confusion," added another. "My normal trip takes less than 20 minutes, but it's always double that now."

Miami isn't the only place where I-95 causes headaches. Southbound near Jacksonville, a sprawling "new" I-295 interchange has been under construction for years, creating persistent bottlenecks and merging complexities. If you find yourself in the wrong lane, you'll be forced to double back — and GPS doesn't always help, as the ever-evolving road layout causes lag. "I avoid 95 at all costs," wrote a Redditor.